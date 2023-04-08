Scotland's ruling party facing biggest crisis in 50 years, says president

The police investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances could be the party’s biggest crisis in 50 years, a senior party figure has said.

Mike Russell, the ruling party’s president and former minister, told Scottish media that he did not think that independence from the UK could be secured “right now.”

Following former first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation in February, the newly appointed party leader Humza Yousaf was sworn into the Scottish parliament last week.

But on Wednesday, police investigating the party’s spending of £600,000 searched Ms Sturgeon’s home for more than a day and arrested Peter Murrell, her husband. Mr Murrell, a former chief executive of the party, was released the same evening without charge.

The SNP’s auditors, accountants, Johnston Carmichael, have announced their resignation.

The probe is the latest in a string of political upheavals that have rocked Scotland’s ruling party, which sought independence in a 2014 referendum.

In an interview with Scottish newspaper The Herald, Mr Russell admitted that the probe had been “wearing” for everyone in the party. “In my 50-year association with the party this is the biggest and most challenging crisis we've ever faced, certainly while we've been in government,” he said.

“I don’t think independence can be secured right now. My main focus is how we can create a new 'Yes' movement that allows for different visions but is conducted in an atmosphere of mutual trust," he told the newspaper.

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell, in Glasgow, in 2019. AP/Scott Heppell

But he added that rebuilding that trust within the party was going to be “really tough, given where we currently are.”

Mr Russell backed Mr Yusaf’s pledges for a review of the party’s governance. “We need a thorough, intensive, accountable and open examination of governances inside the party,” he said, “That has to happen.”