Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Poland

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday for his first visit to Poland since the Russian invasion began.

"The President has crossed the Polish border, he is on Polish territory," Marcin Przydacz, a senior official with the Polish presidency, told TVN24.

Mr Zelenskyy will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda during the visit to discuss defence and economic co-operation. According to reports, he will sign a deal on supplies including armoured personnel carriers.

Mr Zelenskyy will also give a speech in the Polish capital to emphasise the help Poland has given to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

A screen being assembled in Warsaw as Poland prepares for the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Reuters

There are also plans for discussions with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Nato member Poland is a key ally in Kyiv's defence against Russia and is hosting dozens of Ukrainian refugees.

Since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022, Mr Zelenskyy has visited Washington, London, Paris and Brussels.

The United States on Tuesday unveiled $2.6 billion more in military assistance for Ukraine, including three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel tankers. The US has now provided more than $35 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

"The main thing is not to lose time, not to lose the chance we have. Act now, help now," Mr Zelenskyy told the US National Governors Association by video link.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers on both sides have been killed in what Russia calls a "special military operation" but the West views as an unprovoked assault to subdue an independent country.

The battle for the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut has been one of the bloodiest of the conflict, with heavy losses on both sides and the small city largely destroyed.

The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, recently claimed that his forces had captured the mining and logistics centre.

Ukraine has repeatedly denied that Russians control the city, while acknowledging they have taken at least half of it.

"In the Bakhmut sector, there was no let-up in enemy actions aimed at storming the city of Bakhmut. At least 20 enemy attacks were repelled here alone over the past 24 hours," the Ukrainian general staff said in a report on Facebook.

Elsewhere, Russian media reported that a Ukrainian drone crashed near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as the chief of the global nuclear watchdog was expected in Russia for talks about the plant's security.

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi was due to travel to Russia's Kaliningrad region on Wednesday, a week after visiting the Zaporizhzhia facility in southern Ukraine, which is controlled by Russian forces.

