Pentagon announces $2.6bn in new military aid for Ukraine

The US Department of Defence on Tuesday announced a new military aid package for Ukraine that includes $500 million in ammunition and equipment, and $2.1 billion in ammunition, mortar systems, rockets and anti-armour systems.

The Pentagon said the $2.1 billion in weapons aid would come from funds under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows President Joe Biden's administration to buy weapons rather than deplete US stocks.

“Russia alone could end its war today,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

The $500 million, which the Pentagon said is mainly munitions, would be drawn from Presidential Drawdown Authority funds, which allow Mr Biden to use US arms stockpiles. This would be the 35th such drawdown.

The package includes missiles for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, radars, Grad rockets, rocket launchers, lorries and trailers, the Pentagon said.

The US has so far contributed to more than $35 billion in military and security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels on the margins of the Nato foreign ministerial meeting.

Mr Blinken “reaffirmed US support for Nato co-operation with Ukraine and long-term commitment to building Ukraine’s defence and deterrence capabilities”, a representative said.