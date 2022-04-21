Biden to pledge more US military assistance to Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

President Joe Biden is ready to announce additional military assistance to help Ukraine fight off Russia's invasion, a US official said.

Mr Biden will deliver an address from the White House on Thursday morning, where he will detail plans to build on the $2.6 billion in aid the US has already delivered to Ukraine since the start of Russia's assault on February 24. The US has provided $3.2bn in assistance to Ukraine since Mr Biden became president, according to the US Department of Defence.

The new tranche of aid is expected to be similar in size to the $800 million package the president authorised last week, and will include heavy artillery and ammunition Ukrainian forces need as fighting escalates in the eastern region of the European country.

The US has also begun training Ukrainian forces in the use of howitzers, which were included in the previous package.

A majority of Americans believe the president has shown insufficient strength in response to the Russian invasion.

Fifty-four per cent of Americans think Mr Biden's response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is "not tough enough", an AP-NORC poll showed. Thirty-six per cent think his approach has been about right, while 8 per cent say he’s been too tough.

Mr Biden on Wednesday lauded US military officials for exceptional work arming Ukraine as he gathered the nation’s military brass for their first in-person group meeting of his presidency at the White House.

It is an annual tradition that had been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic but is now being resurrected as the US arms Ukraine to help it fight back against Russia’s forces.

“I don’t know about you, but I’ve been to Ukraine a number of times before the war … and I knew they were tough and proud but I tell you what: they’re tougher and more proud than I thought,” Mr Biden told military commanders.

“I’m amazed at what they’re doing with your help.”

The invasion of Ukraine was at the top of the agenda during the talks that was attended by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and other military brass.

Mr Biden's expected announcement comes as other western nations step up their aid for Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week said his country will send heavy artillery to Ukraine, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will send more heavy weapons, including armoured vehicles.

Agencies contributed to this report