Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Polish President

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met the Polish President Andrzej Duda at Zabeel Palace in Dubai on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his hope that Mr Duda's visit would strengthen bilateral ties.

The leaders discussed strategies to further develop their relations in various fields, including food security, renewable energy, technology, space, agriculture, transportation and tourism. They also spoke about regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They talked about promoting economic and investment co-operation between the UAE and Poland and how the private sector can explore new avenues of collaboration.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, attended the meeting.

On Tuesday, Mr Duda was in Abu Dhabi and several agreements were signed between the UAE and Poland, centred on energy partnerships and the exchange of information and ideas in artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

He also thanked the UAE for supporting Poland in hosting Ukrainian refugees.