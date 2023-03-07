Sheikh Mohamed thanked for Ukraine support in meeting with Polish President

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The two leaders reviewed developments in Ukraine during the meeting at Al Shati Palace.

Mr Duda thanked Sheikh Mohamed for supporting Poland in hosting Ukrainian refugees, state news agency Wam reported.

More than one million Ukrainian citizens have crossed the border to seek sanctuary in neighbouring Poland since the Russian invasion.

Millions more have fled their country for other nations in Europe, with many setting up home in the UAE.

The UAE has delivered key humanitarian support to the Eastern European nation.

The Emirates donated 2,500 household generators to Ukraine, where the war has damaged infrastructure and power plants, leaving many homes without electricity.

The generators — delivered in December and January — each have a power output of between 3.5 and 8 kilowatts.

The support is part of the $100 million humanitarian relief aid allocated by the UAE to the civilians affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

In response to the UN Ukraine Flash Appeal and the Ukraine Situation Regional Refugee Response, the UAE has sent eight planes carrying 360 tonnes of food supplies, medical aid and ambulances for refugees in Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's support for Ukraine during a call with leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in October.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates would continue to help provide humanitarian and economic assistance.

UAE and Poland boost ties

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Duda also discussed efforts to bolster bilateral ties in a range of fields, including food security, renewable energy, technology, space and tourism.

They witnessed the signing of two agreements between the nations, centred on energy partnerships and the exchange of information and ideas in artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

The meeting was attended by a number of ministers and officials from both sides, including Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Digital Economy, AI and Remote Working System.