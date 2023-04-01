England care home residents first on spring Covid-19 booster campaign

The spring Covid-19 booster campaign will commence next week in England, with care home residents to be the first to receive the jab.

Around five million people are eligible for the booster shot, including those aged 75 and over, and anyone aged five and over who is immunosuppressed.

Those who are not care home residents will be able to book their appointment online from April 5, with the first appointments being made available from the week commencing April 17.

Millions of people will be sent their initial invitations through the NHS app, with text messages and letters sent to those without the app or those who are not regularly using it.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell has urged those who are eligible for the booster shot to come forward as soon as possible to book a Covid vaccine, adding that it is still vital for those who are most at risk to boost their protection against the virus in the coming weeks.

Mr Russell said: “There are still around 8,000 people in hospital with Covid, according to the latest data, and the NHS has now treated more than one million Covid inpatients since the pandemic began”.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has also encouraged those who are aged 75 and over or who have a weakened immune system to book their booster shot as soon as possible, highlighting that the vaccine is quick and easy and provides protection for the months ahead.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) earlier this year recommended that the spring booster campaign can include vaccination with Pfizer, Moderna, and Sanofi/GSK jabs.

The Novavax vaccine will only be available when other options are not considered clinically suitable.

Children under the age of 12 will be offered a children's formulation of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The vaccine that people will receive will depend on local supply.

The offer for anyone to get their first Covid jab will expire on June 30, with future seasonal campaigns expected to be more targeted.

The booster campaign is being launched as there are still around 8,000 people in hospitals with Covid-19 and the NHS has treated more than one million Covid inpatients since the pandemic began.

As a society, we are learning to live with Covid, but it is still a virus that can cause serious illness and hospitalisation, so it is crucial that those who are at greatest risk come forward and boost their protection in the coming weeks to enjoy the summer with peace of mind.