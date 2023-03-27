Prince Harry arrives in UK for high court fight on privacy

Prince Harry has appeared at the high court in London for a hearing against the publisher of the Daily Mail over alleged phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy.

The Duke of Sussex has brought a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers alongside other famous figures including singer Elton John and actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost.

The first day of a preliminary hearing is due to begin on Monday, with none of the claimants expected to speak.

The seven claimants launched the action last year, but legal restrictions requested by the newspaper group mean specific details of their allegations have not so far been made public.

Their lawyers said at that time the group have “become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” by ANL, which is also the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline.

The duke, who lives in California, has appeared in London for the first time since his grandmother's funeral. Reuters

In a statement announcing the launch of the legal action, released by Hamlins law firm, it was alleged the unlawful acts included hiring private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes and the recording of private phone conversations.

The publisher hit back at the allegations, describing them at the time as “preposterous smears” and a “pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone-hacking scandal”.

A representative for Associated Newspapers also said the allegations were “unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence”.

The duke is already suing the Mail on Sunday for libel over an article about his security arrangements, and last year won damages from the same paper after another defamation claim.

His wife Meghan, the Duke of Sussex, also won a privacy case against the publisher in 2021 for printing a letter she had written to her estranged father.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is expected to appear in court in May to give evidence in a libel trial against the Daily Mirror over accusations of phone-hacking.

A four-day preliminary hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London is due to begin on Monday, which is set to include Associated Newspapers' bid for the claims to be dismissed without a trial.

It is believed to be the first time the duke has been back in the UK since the late queen’s funeral in September.

His surprise return comes about three months after he laid bare his troubled relationship with his father King Charles III and brother Prince William in his controversial autobiography Spare.