Prince Harry: Many in army did not ‘necessarily agree’ with Afghan war

Prince Harry has again spoken out about his time in the British military saying “a lot of us” in the Army “didn't necessarily agree or disagree” with the war in Afghanistan.

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry wrote about his royal life and his military service, including the number of people he killed in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, he spoke to Dr Gabor Mate, author of The Myth Of Normal: Trauma, Illness & Healing In A Toxic Culture, in a live interview, and told how he had always felt different to rest of his family

He also talked about military service and how his book was received.

“One of the reasons why so many people in the United Kingdom were not supportive of our troops was because they assumed that everybody that was serving was for the war.

“But no, once you sign up, you do what you’re told to do,” he said.

“So there was a lot of us that didn’t necessarily agree or disagree, but you were doing what you were trained to do, you were doing what you were sent to do.”

He told Dr Mate of the concerns he had before beginning therapy sessions, how he was worried he would lose memories of his mother, Princess Diana and feelings of being different to others in his family.

“I certainly have felt throughout my life, my younger years, I felt slightly different to the rest of my family,” the prince said.

“I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same so it makes sense to me.

“It didn't make sense at the time. I felt as though my body was in there, but my head was out and sometimes it was vice versa.”

He added: “One of the things I was most scared about was losing the feelings that I had of my mum.”

“I thought that if I went to therapy it would kill me and that I would lose whatever I had left, whatever I managed to hold on to of my mother and it turns out that wasn't the case. I didn't lose that it was the opposite.

“I turned what I thought was supposed to be sadness to try and prove to her that I missed her into realising she just really wanted me to be happy, and that was a huge weight of my chest.”

Harry's ghostwritten Spare laid bare his frustrations with his family.

He said his father, now the King Charles III, had put his own interests above Harry's and was jealous of Meghan and Kate, and that the Queen Consort Camilla sacrificed him on “her personal PR altar”.

Speaking about negative reaction to the book, Prince Harry said: “Sometimes I'm surprised and sometimes I'm not.

“It is the same group of people who react the same way when someone in a position like myself talk about their trauma.

“As we've already discussed, I'm not a victim in this, but there's almost a balancing act. The more they criticise, the more they comment, the more I feel the need to share.

“I found a way to be able to look around, and firstly ignore, the criticisms and the abuse.”

The duke, who lives in California after moving to the US in 2020, has revealed he has enough material for two books but held back because he does not think his father and brother would “ever forgive” him.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Harry will be invited to attend his father's coronation in May.