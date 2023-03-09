Palace staff preparing for Prince Harry and Meghan to attend coronation, reports say

Buckingham Palace staff are making preparations for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend King Charles III’s coronation, it has been reported.

The Daily Mail said that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are being factored into all arrangements including cars, seating in Westminster Abbey and dining.

The couple have yet to confirm whether they will attend the historic ceremony on May 6 and the report comes after they began using the titles prince and princess for their children in an “alignment” with the palace on the matter.

It is understood there is no update from the Sussex camp as to whether they will be present for the crowning of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

A representative for the Sussexes previously said Prince Harry and Meghan had received email correspondence from the king’s office about the event, but an immediate decision on their attendance would not yet be disclosed.

Officials within the Master of the Household’s Department and the Lord Chamberlain’s Office are anticipating their attendance, The Daily Mail said.

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the king and the Prince of Wales has remained troubled following the publication of the duke’s tell-all memoir Spare.

Prince Harry criticised the king's parenting, accused Prince William of physically attacking him and branded Queen Consort Camilla “dangerous”.

In the three years since they stepped down as working royals, the couple have been critical of the royal family and the monarchy, telling their story in their Netflix documentary and in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It emerged last week that Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to vacate their UK home Frogmore Cottage, in a move sanctioned by the king.

May 6 is also Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.