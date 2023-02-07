Prince Harry highlights effects of inflation crisis on WellChild families

Prince Harry has used a UK charity video to highlight the “tremendous pressure” the cost-of-living crisis is putting on families caring for children who rely on life-saving equipment.

In his first UK charity video since the release of his controversial tell-all memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex spoke of the “immense challenges” for families looking after youngsters with complex medical needs, and praised their “resilience and fortitude”.

Prince Harry called for nominations for the annual WellChild Awards and hailed carers, doctors, nurses and teachers for the “life-changing support” they give to seriously ill children across the UK.

“WellChild … creates a network of support for families who are facing countless medical, logistical and mental health challenges, compounded by a cost-of-living crisis that adds tremendous pressure in caring for their children who are dependent on life-saving equipment," he said in the footage released on Tuesday.

“And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the carers and health professionals, doctors, nurses, teachers, play specialists and many more, who are part of the WellChild family as well.

“They deliver life-changing support each and every day.

“Despite facing immense challenges, WellChild families continue to display a resilience and fortitude that is nothing short of inspiring.”

The duke, dressed in a pale blue open-necked shirt, appeared to be wearing the necklace he accused Prince William of ripping while physically attacking him.

Prince Harry wrote in his book that the Prince of Wales knocked him to the floor at Nottingham Cottage after calling the Duchess of Sussex “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

The ghost-written autobiography — which became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the UK since records began — laid bare Prince Harry’s frustrations with his family.

He claimed King Charles put his own interests above Prince Harry’s and was jealous of Meghan and the Princess of Wales, and that Queen Consort Camilla sacrificed him on “her personal PR altar”.

The video, which was recorded recently, appears to show Prince Harry standing outside and looking relaxed as he delivers his message.

The duke lives in California after moving to the US in 2020.

Prince Harry remained patron of WellChild, a role he has held for more than 15 years, when he stepped down from the working monarchy.

He said he was looking forward to meeting the award winners later in the year, which suggested he will make a return to the UK for the annual award ceremony.

“Each year, I so look forward to meeting with the award winners and spreading awareness about this incredible charity,” Prince Harry said.

It has not been confirmed yet whether he will be invited to or attend his father’s coronation in May.

The duke has revealed he has enough material for two books, but held back because he does not think his father and brother would “ever forgive” him.