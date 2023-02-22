Harry and Meghan dismiss as 'nonsense' reports they could sue after South Park episode

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have no plans to take any legal action against the makers of South Park after a recent episode lampooned a fictional couple that bore a striking resemblance to the real royals.

According to People magazine, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said reports suggesting the couple might sue were "nonsense".

These are "totally baseless, boring reports", the spokesperson told People on Tuesday.

Last week's episode of South Park featured a redheaded "prince of Canada" promoting his new book, Waaagh, along with his American wife.

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, was released last month. The book includes raw details of the prince's upbringing and his life in Britain's royal family.

In the parody cartoon episode, the couple then embark on a "Worldwide Privacy Tour" across Europe, Asia, Australia and the US. They show up at crowded events waving placards demanding that people "Stop looking at us".

The prince of Canada and his wife then move to the fictional town of South Park, where they try to live as "normal people". One of the show's main characters, Kyle, is unhappy, however, as his new neighbours park a private jet on the street and play polo on the front lawn.

The cartoon comes after the Sussexes produced a documentary series with Netflix last year that garnered a string of sensational international headlines. One of their complaints has been the intense media scrutiny they have faced over the years, even as they have courted publicity on their own terms.

