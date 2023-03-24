Benjamin Netanyahu meets Rishi Sunak in London amid huge protests

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding his first bilateral meeting with Rishi Sunak, after arriving in Downing Street to throngs of protesters.

The UK Prime Minister greeted his guest at the steps of No 10 with a handshake.

Hundreds of critics of Mr Netanyahu's coalition government's sweeping proposals to overhaul the judiciary descended on Whitehall on Friday morning in anticipation of his arrival. Some held banners referring to him decrying his reforms and shouts of traitor could be heard from the crowd holding Israeli flags.

A separate group of demonstrators waving Palestinian flags staged a protest outside the gates of Downing Street.

As Mr Sunak shook his guest's hand, loud shouts of “shame” in Hebrew could be heard from protesters.

Mr Netanyahu’s office said he expects to focus on “the Iranian issue” with the UK Prime Minister, seeking to form “a united international front against Iran to stop its nuclear programme”.

“The two are also expected to discuss strengthening the strategic ties between Israel and the United Kingdom and increasing security and intelligence co-operation,” a statement said.

The Israeli leader will also meet Home Secretary Suella Braverman to discuss dealing with “global terrorism”, it added.

In Israel, protesters blocked major roads and scuffled with police in recent weeks as demonstrations swept the nation.

After a series of scandals involving wealthy associates, Mr Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. He denies wrongdoing.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, receives Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at No 10 Downing Street, in London. AFP

Critics say his government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, is dragging the nation towards authoritarianism by upending its system of checks and balances.

Israel's longest-serving prime minister's visit to London comes days after the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met his British counterpart in the city for talks.

Mr Cohen and James Cleverly signed an agreement to boost trade, defence and security ties between the two nations.

The 2030 Road Map for UK-Israeli Bilateral Relations focuses heavily on technology and includes “shared commitments to tackle the scourge of anti-Semitism”, the UK Foreign Office said.

The Palestinian Mission to the UK, as well as the opposition Labour party, raised concerns about the deal in the run-up to Mr Netanyahu's visit.

Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to Britain, said the UK-Israeli treaty “represents an abdication of the UK’s responsibilities under international law and the UK’s unique historic responsibility for the Palestinian issue”.

Mr Netanyahu landed in London early on Friday amid political turmoil in his own country. There is a huge amount of discontent among Israeli voters over his government's proposals to shake up the judiciary.

He and his allies argue that changes are necessary to diminish the powers of the Supreme Court, which they say has become politicised and is blocking good government.

But many Israelis see the plan as an attempt to weaken democracy in the country.