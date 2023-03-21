Britain to sign deal with Israel to boost trade, defence and security ties

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was on Tuesday set to host his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in London, where they will sign an agreement to boost trade, defence and security ties.

The 2030 Road Map for UK-Israeli Bilateral Relations also focuses heavily on technology and includes “shared commitments to tackle the scourge of anti-Semitism”, the UK’s Foreign Office said.

After landing in Britain hours before his talks with Mr Cleverly, the Israeli Foreign Minister hailed the “important visit” and said he planned to discuss ways to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

He was joined by a delegation of FinTech companies that will take part in discussions aimed at bolstering economic links between the UK and Israel.

“Together with the Foreign Secretary, I will sign an agreement strengthening the bilateral relationship with one of Israel’s greatest allies,” Mr Cohen said.

The UK has had close relations with Israel since the state’s creation on May 14, 1948.

The road map will largely define how the relationship will play out until the end of the decade.

Mr Cleverly said the deal was a “testament to the strength of our close and historic relationship”.

“As we approach the 75th anniversary of UK-Israel relations, our road map will allow us to fully take advantage of the opportunities in areas of mutual interest, including tech, trade and security,” he said.

“The UK and Israel also stand together, defiant in the face of the malign influence of Iran in the region and against the wider scourge of anti-Semitism.”

Mr Cleverly will also make clear “the UK’s ongoing support for the Abraham Accords”, the Foreign Office said.

The historic Abraham Accords, brokered by Donald Trump’s administration in 2020, established diplomatic relations between Israel and two partners in the Middle East — the UAE and Bahrain.

The treaties have led to a rapid acceleration in trade and co-operation in a wide range of areas, from investment and innovation to food security.

The road map includes £20 million ($24.5 million) of joint-funding commitments on technology and innovation.

Other areas of the deal include science, research and development, health and climate.

Mr Cleverly and Mr Cohen are expected to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the recent surge in violence across Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Israel and Palestinian officials on Sunday agreed to work towards calming tensions, in talks that stressed the need to prevent any disruption at Jerusalem’s holy sites during Ramadan.

The meeting comes amid fury over the Israeli Finance Minister's comments, in which he denied the existence of the Palestinian people. During a visit to Paris on Sunday, Bezalel Smotrich said: "There are no Palestinians, because there isn't a Palestinian people." He was quoting French-Israeli Zionist activist Jacques Kupfer, according to a video circulating on social media.

The UAE condemned the comments, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation saying it “rejected the incitement rhetoric and all practices that contradict moral and human values ​​and principles”.

Jordan summoned Israel's ambassador to make clear Amman disapproved of Mr Smotrich's words.