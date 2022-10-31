Suella Braverman makes controversial claim about Britain's migrant 'invasion'

Britain is facing a migrant “invasion”, with its asylum system “broken” and illegal immigration “out of control”, the home secretary has said as she fights to keep her job.

Suella Braverman’s future in the senior Cabinet post is under scrutiny following questions over her judgment after she leaked sensitive government information.

But she stoked further controversy on Monday evening when she told MPs that Britain was facing an “invasion” of immigrants in language that was reminiscent of that used by the far right.

She also caused further consternation in Whitehall by deriding Britain’s asylum process that has largely been put in place by the Conservative government.

“The system is broken,” she said. “Illegal immigration is out of control.”

The home secretary, who oversees Britain’s domestic security, was found to have breached the ministerial code and was forced to resign on the last full day of former prime minister Liz Truss’s premiership on October 20.

She was reinstated after only six days by new leader Rishi Sunak and has been under significant pressure to explain her actions and breaches of the ministerial code that governs senior politicians’ behaviour.

Her problems have mounted since re-entering the Home Office, with the latest controversy being overcrowding at the Manston immigration centre in Kent.

During a boisterous hour-long appearance in the House of Commons, Ms Braverman insisted that she would remain in post.

“There are some people who would prefer to be rid of me,” she said. “Well, let them try. I know that I speak for the decent, law abiding, patriotic majority of British people from every background that want safe and secure borders.”

But moments later, Ms Braverman caused uproar in the chamber after she referred to an “invasion” of Britain by migrants.

“The British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast,” she told MPs. “Let's stop pretending they are all refugees in distress.”

A key charge against Ms Braverman is that the overcrowding in Manston, which is designed to hold about 1,600 immigrants but currently has more than 3,000, was that she refused to sign off hotels to be used instead.

Sources have alleged that she was given legal advice to provide safe and adequate accommodation but this was ignored.

Akshata Murty, the wife of Rishi Sunak, pins a poppy pin on the British prime minister on Monday. Barely a week into his premiership, Mr Sunak is facing difficulties after his Home Secretary Suella Braverman referred to a migrant 'invasion' of Britain. Reuters

However, Ms Braverman told MPs that she had not blocked the hotels.

“I've never ignored legal advice. As a former AG [Attorney General], I know the importance of taking legal advice into account.”

The politician added that she was “appalled” to discover that the Home Office was paying £150 per person per night to put up Channel migrants in hotels, some of them “four star”.

With more than 30,000 migrants waiting to be processed, this amounted to £6 million a night, she said, the equivalent of £2.2 billion a year.

She added that people coming to Britain from “safe countries” such as Albania were “not welcome and should not expect to stay”.

There is speculation that Ms Braverman could be out of her post within weeks if not days, although some political sources suggest Mr Sunak does not want to give Labour an “early ministerial scalp”.

However, there was very little support for her on the front benches, with only two of her Home Office ministers and fellow right-wing Brexiteer Steve Baker sitting beside her.