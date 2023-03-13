Junior doctors earn less than coffee shop workers, says BMA union

Junior doctors can make more money working as baristas, according to the chairman of the British Medical Association, the doctors' union, which is calling for a 35 per cent pay rise for the profession.

Prof Philip Banfield said junior doctors have received a series of “sub-inflation pay rises” which means they are earning about a third less than they would have in 2008.

He told BBC Radio 4 on Monday: “They are qualifying with about £100,000 ($120,360) of debt and then earning £14 an hour.

“BMA House has a Pret a Manger next to it, and they are offering more currently. Junior doctors are very bright, they are intelligent. They are driven. They have choices and it’s just ridiculous the state they are in. they are overworked.”

He was speaking as junior doctors started to strike for 72 hours, threatening to create the worst disruption to the health service since strike action began.

However, Prof Banfield said the NHS will actually be safer for patients, because more experienced doctors will step up.

Thanks to this Government, junior doctors can now make more money serving coffee than saving patients.



From tomorrow we take #JuniorDoctorsStrike action so we’re paid what we’re worth. pic.twitter.com/efTJA7doHO — Junior Doctors (@BMA_JuniorDocs) March 12, 2023

“And I don’t like the words junior and senior — this is just the level of experience and training. So we are seeing consultants and specialist doctors cover.

“They will stop or should stop their elective work. In fact actually the NHS is maintaining a great deal of elective work. So we should see that the service is safe. In fact we should actually see it is even safer than normal.”

The strike, which coincides with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s budget on March 15, is calling for better pay and conditions, with the BMA calling for a reversal of a 26 per cent cut in real wages since 2008-2009.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said in a statement: “We have been working closely with NHS England on contingency plans to help protect patient safety during strikes”.

“I hugely value the hard work of junior doctors and urge unions to come to the negotiating table”, he added.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has been resisting the doctors' demands, saying it would stoke inflation.

The upheaval will come at a brutal time for the NHS, which has already been struggling with a tough winter and flu season, and significant staff shortages.

Patients have faced long waits for emergency care and ambulances have been queuing outside emergency departments. And more trouble is brewing as consultants are being balloted to join their junior colleagues in strike action.