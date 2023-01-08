Britain's NHS 'undeniably under enormous pressure', Rishi Sunak admits

Britain’s National Health Service is “undeniably under enormous pressure”, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has admitted, as he refused to say whether he used private health care.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC, Mr Sunak said the health service was struggling but insisted “we can get to grips” with the problem.

He said he had met NHS leaders and now had a “renewed sense of confidence and optimism”.

"Recovering from Covid is going to be tough and we're seeing that play out on our TV screens every day and in communities up and down the country, but actually I came away from all my meetings with a renewed sense of confidence and optimism that we can get to grips with this problem," he said.

Mr Sunak questioned figures from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, which claims at least 300 people a week have died because of delays in accident and emergency departments.

“The NHS themselves have said that they don’t recognise those numbers and would be careful about bandying them around,” he said.

But he said there had been unacceptable delays in ambulance handovers.

Mr Sunak said the problem was "not going to be solved overnight” but that ensuring patients were discharged from hospital to social care, home settings and virtual wards would help ease the situation.

He said he was confident patients would no longer have to wait 18 months for treatment.

Mr Sunak refused to say whether he used a private GP. He said he “grew up in an NHS family” with a father who was a doctor and a mother who worked as a pharmacist.

He said: "As a general policy I wouldn't ever talk about me or my family's healthcare situation.

"But it's not really relevant, what's relevant is the difference I can make to the country."

He said he would be meeting the nurses’ union on Monday after strikes by the profession.

“It’s important they recognise the work they do is appreciated and I’m grateful and the government is grateful for it,” he said.

“And that’s why we want to have a reasonable, honest, two-way conversation about pay and everything else that is relevant”.

Nurses strike in the UK - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, as nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland strike over pay. PA

He said the “door has always been open” to “talk about things that are reasonable, affordable and responsible for the country”.

“When it comes to pay, as I’ve said, it’s not appropriate for those conversations to happen in public but the most important thing is that we are talking,” he said.

Royal College of Nursing General Secretary Pat Cullen, who also appeared on the programme, said she heard “a chink of optimism” in his comments.

She said the meeting was "not addressing the issues that are at dispute, and that is addressing pay for 2022/23".

She added: “What the government wants to talk about tomorrow is pay moving forward and in the broadest terms. And that is not going to avert the strike action that’s planned for 10 days’ time.”

Prof Clive Kay, chief executive of King’s College Hospital, who was also on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, said the past year was the worst he had experienced “by far” in his 40 years working in the NHS.

After listening to Mr Sunak’s comments, he said he did not think the Prime Minister had grasped the difficulty of the situation.

“This is not just a winter 2022/2023 problem," he said. "[It’s going to take] quite a time to fix this. We need some realistic conversations about the situation we are in, how difficult it is, what the public can expect.

"And I think the suggestion that there's going to be a quick fix is not a reality."

Speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News, Labour leader Keir Starmer warned that the NHS was facing unprecedented problems.

He said: "We've got to acknowledge that the health service is not just on its knees, it's on its face ... there are 7.2 million people on a waiting list.

"Speak to anyone who works in the NHS and they'll tell you just how stressed it is. My wife works in the NHS so I know this first-hand.

"It's the worst crisis we've ever had and that's because we've had 13 years of neglect ... of course, Covid put extra pressure on the NHS ... but the waiting lists were 4.6 million before we went in to Covid."

In his BBC interview, Mr Sunak also spoke about inflation, saying it was vital to many issues facing the UK, including nurses’ salary demands.

"We can't help anybody, whether it’s nurses or everyone else, unless we get inflation down and that’s why it’s one of our five priorities.”

He repeated those priorities, which are "to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the [migrant] boats."

Mr Sunak also addressed the crisis in the country’s immigration system, which is suffering from a large backlog in asylum applications.

He said: “My view is if you come here illegally you should not have the right to stay and you will be detained and then swiftly removed, either to your home … or indeed to a safe third alternative.”

He said new laws would be passed early this year and should apply to everyone who arrives in the UK illegally.

He pointed out that Albania, “a safe country”, accounted for almost a third of illegal migrant arrivals last year.

“Other European countries return illegal migrants to Albania, we were not doing that sufficiently,” he said.