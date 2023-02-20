Junior doctors in England confirm strike on March 15

Junior doctors in England will go on strike on March 15, having voted overwhelmingly in favour of a walkout last month, due to what their union calls successive “real-terms pay cuts”.

In a vote on taking action in England conducted by the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA), 97 per cent voted in favour of the strike with 76 per cent of members taking part in the ballot.

The HCSA listed a growing number of reasons for the discontent aside from a fall in real-terms pay amounting to 26 per cent cut, Dr Naru Narayanan said.

The head of the HCSA warned the NHS was being hit by brain drain due to the crisis. According to one recent study, about 2 per cent of UK doctors leave the country every year in search of better working conditions overseas.

“Junior doctors are telling us that without change they will leave the NHS or leave the country entirely for better-paid medical jobs elsewhere. Our health service simply cannot afford for that to happen,” Dr Narayanan said.

He blamed the government for allowing the situation to deteriorate, despite the fact that the UK’s current health budget is significantly higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic, when billions of additional funding pushed spending above £200 billion ($240.88 billion).

Health spending in the UK will reach around £180 billion this year, compared to £156 billion in the year before the pandemic, according to UK think tank the King’s Fund.

“Falling pay, increasing workloads and dangerous levels of understaffing have driven carers across the NHS to strike," Dr Narayanan said. "The blame for this lies solely with a complacent government, seemingly content to let patient care suffer.”

The HCSA, which represents the whole of the UK, balloted training-grade doctors employed by NHS trusts in England.

The union previously said 397 people out of 531 who were entitled to vote took part in the ballot.

About 45,000 junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) have also been balloted on strike action, with the result due at the end of the month.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We hugely value the work of junior doctors and we have been clear that supporting and retaining the NHS workforce is one of our main priorities.

“As part of a multi-year deal we agreed with the BMA, junior doctors’ pay has increased by a cumulative 8.2 per cent since 2019/20. We also introduced a higher pay band for the most experienced staff and increased rates for night shifts.

“The Health and Social Care Secretary has met with the BMA and other medical unions to discuss pay, conditions and workload.

“He’s been clear he wants to continue discussing how we can make the NHS a better place to work for all.”