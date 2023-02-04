UK health leaders warn of risks from 'intensifying waves' of strikes

The UK’s National Health Service will struggle to clear treatment backlogs and improve emergency care unless strikes by thousands of staff are brought to an end, health leaders have said.

Thousands of nurses, ambulance crew and other health workers are due to strike next week in what is predicted to be the biggest strike day the NHS has ever seen.

In a warning to the Government, the NHS Confederation said “the intensifying waves of industrial action”, must be brought to an end.

The NHS Confederation, which represents NHS organisations, said the Government must “show initiative” to end the dispute or risk patients suffering even longer waiting times than at present.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “NHS leaders have managed the impact of the individual strike days very well up until now, but they are growing increasingly restless about the impact this dispute is having on patient care at a time when they have made solid progress to recover services after the pandemic.

“We face a hugely disruptive week for patients, with five consecutive days of walkouts planned, and the Government cannot afford to let this escalate any further.

“We urge ministers to take the first step and find a resolution to this deadlock with the unions.

“It is not only the disruption on the day that is a cause of worry but the longer-term damage on service delivery, staff morale, reform, and how the public engages with the NHS too.

“As there appears to be no end to industrial action in sight and with at least 10,700 elective procedures having had to be cancelled already because of the strikes, health leaders fear a further escalation will only make the NHS’s recovery even harder.”

On Monday, nurses from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will walk out alongside GMB and Unite paramedics, call handlers and other staff at ambulance trusts.

Nurses will strike again on Tuesday, physiotherapists on Thursday and ambulance workers again on Friday.

Figures suggested the number of NHS cancellations of operations and appointments has increased to more than 88,000.

The NHS Confederation warned that as well as the threat to tackling waiting lists, patients may be put off accessing healthcare due to strikes, which only stores up problems for the future.

NHS England has urged patients to seek urgent care if they need it during strikes and to continue to attend appointments as planned unless told otherwise.

“Next week is likely to be the most disruptive week of strikes to date and while local services have worked hard to minimise the impact for patients, the scale of the action means increased disruption is inevitable,” NHS medical director Sir Stephen Powis said.

“However, it is vital that people do not put off seeking care and come forward for treatment — using 111 online for non-life threatening care, as well as local pharmacies or general practice, or dialling 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

“Areas impacted have worked hard to maintain as much routine care as possible so it is also important that anyone with an appointment should continue to attend as planned unless they have been contacted to rearrange.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Our sympathies are with anyone whose care has been affected as a result of strike action, and we urge unions to carefully consider the impact on patients.”