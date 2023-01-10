UK strike dates: When are bus drivers, nurses and ambulance crews walking out?

Hospitals in the UK are bracing for strikes by nurses and ambulance workers in the coming weeks as Britain's “winter of discontent” drags into the new year.

Union bosses representing junior doctors and teachers say their members could join other workers on the picket lines if a deal over pay and conditions is not struck.

Britain has been hit by a series of strikes, including by rail workers, who have demanded significant pay raises amid a cost-of-living crisis and a tax-raising budget.

With inflation higher than 10 per cent, managers are seldom offering increases to match that level and workers say they have not had a real-terms pay increase for years.

The government has signalled it could make compromises to halt the continuing unrest, including the prospect of a one-off payment to help with the cost of living.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he was “happy to talk about pay” with unions as ministers held a series of meetings aimed at ending strikes.

Here is a look at who is striking and when.

Nurses

Nurses in England have already taken two 12-hour strike days in December and have two more planned after deciding the UK government has not begun “detailed negotiations”.

Nurses will still provide emergency care, but routine services will be, at least, reduced.

The Royal College of Nursing wants a pay offer of 5 per cent above inflation. It points to London School of Economics research that found the salaries of experienced nurses have declined by 20 per cent in real terms over 10 years.

January 18

January 19

Patricia Marquis, director for England at the RCN, said on Monday that it feels “unlikely” the nurses’ strikes planned for Wednesday and Thursday next week will be called off.

In Scotland, an RCN strike is back on the cards after nurses overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer from the Scottish government.

The RCN had paused planned industrial action when the Scottish government reopened pay negotiations, but the most recent offer was rejected.

The Royal College of Midwives has also rejected the Scottish government proposals.

Strike dates are not yet scheduled but are expected early next year.

Ambulance

Three unions — GMB, Unison and Unite — representing tens of thousands of ambulance workers, are in pay disputes across the country. Not all unions have been on strike on the same days. The GMB called off a December 28 strike but Unison has two dates scheduled for January.

Strike dates

January 11: Unison

January 23: Unison

GMB ambulance staff will strike across nine trusts in England and Wales.

South Western Ambulance Service

South East Coast Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

South Central Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service

East Midlands Ambulance Service

West Midlands Ambulance Service

Welsh Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Unison ambulance crews for five trusts are striking.

London

Yorkshire

The North-west

The North-east

The South-west

The Unison strike involves paramedics and emergency care assistants.

Meanwhile, Unite represents workers at three services.

North West Ambulance Service

West Midlands Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service

Junior doctors

More than 45,000 members of the British Medical Association are being balloted on Monday on whether to strike over pay. The result of the ballot is due in February.

A full 72-hour walkout could take place in March if more than 50 per cent of junior doctors vote yes to the industrial action. Junior doctors working for the NHS last walked out in 2016.

Teachers

The National Education Union, Britain's biggest teachers' union, is balloting its members on strike action.

The results, due next week, are expect to be in favour of strike action, raising the prospect of schools being forced to close.

Teaching unions have held talks with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan ahead of announcements over whether their members will go on strike.

Bosses of the teaching have warned that schools have been hit by a major shortfall of teachers, with many opting to leave the profession in recent years.

Rail

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union also called a series of 48-hour strikes for this month and January in its long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

RMT workers at Network Rail and train operators and drivers staged action during the Christmas period and from January 3 to 7, causing widespread disruption during the holidays.

Further action could be announced in the coming days following the conclusion of discussions with government ministers and union bosses.

Companies involved in action include:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

GTR Great Northern Thameslink

London North Eastern Railway

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern/Gatwick Express

South Western Railway (depot drivers only)

SWR Island Line

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

London Underground

There are no further strike dates but there will be some fallout from rail strikes where the track is owned by Network Rail. As such, disruption will affect parts of the District and Bakerloo lines, the London Overground and Elizabeth line.

Elizabeth Line

Workers on the brand new rail line will go on strike on Thursday, January 12 for 24 hours.

London bus drivers

Dozens of bus services in the capital will be severely curtailed due to a strike by drivers working for Abellio.

Tuesday 10 January

Thursday 12 January

Monday 16 January

Thursday 19 January

Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 January

Driving examiners

A month-long rolling strike programme by 1,600 workers for the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency started on Sunday and is scheduled to run until January 11.

The strike forms part of the Public and Commercial Services national campaign after 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments voted for action.

Airports and borders

Border Force workers at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports went on strike for eight days from December 23 to 31 amid a wider walkout by civil servants.

Legal advisers

In a separate dispute, PCS members working as legal advisers and court associates in more than 82 courts across England and Wales will strike on January 21, it was announced.