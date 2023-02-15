UK inflation falls for third month in a row

UK inflation has fallen for the third month in a row, down to 10.1 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) fell to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to January 2023, down from 10.5 per cent in December 2022.

UK inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent in October last year.

“Although still at a high level, inflation eased again in January,” said Grant Fitzner, chief economist for the ONS.

“This was driven by the price of air and coach travel dropping back after last month's steep rise. Petrol prices continue to fall and there was a dip in restaurant, cafe and takeaway prices.”

Produce for sale in London. UK inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October last year. Bloomberg

Meanwhile, the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs rose by 8.8 per cent in the 12 months to January 2023, down from 9.2 per cent in December 2022.

The CPIH figure includes mortgage payments, energy costs and food, which provided the largest upwards contributions to the annual CPIH rate, the ONS said.

“Another fall in inflation over January suggests that the tide is turning on price pressures,” said Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist.

“But with inflation and pipeline cost pressures set to remain high this year, households and businesses are likely to feel the pain for a while yet.”

'Fight is far from over'

“In particular, the continued strength in more domestic measures of inflation will keep alarm bells ringing at the Bank of England.”

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt welcomed the reduction but cautioned that “the fight is far from over”.

“High inflation strangles growth and causes pain for families and businesses. That's why we must stick to the plan to halve inflation this year, reduce debt and grow the economy,” he said.

The inflation numbers come a day after pay figures showed a rise in wages of 6.7 per cent in the final quarter of 2022. But in real terms, when inflation is applied, the pay figures showed a fall of 2.5 per cent.

As inflation eroded wages over 2022, Britain was gripped by a cost of living crisis, which sparked a wave of industrial action as workers from several sectors demanded pay increases.