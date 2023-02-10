UK narrowly avoids recession - but no growth

The UK economy showed no growth in the last three months of 2022, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

The ONS numbers show that Britain may have narrowly avoided a technical recession, which is two consecutive quarters of negative growth. The economy shrank by 0.3 per cent in the third quarter of last year.

“The economy contracted sharply in December meaning, overall, there was no growth in the economy over the last three months of 2022,” said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

“In December, public services were hit by fewer operations and GP visits, partly due to the impact of strikes, as well as notably lower school attendance. Meanwhile, the break in Premier League football for the World Cup and postal strikes also caused a slowdown.

“However, these falls were partially offset by a strong month for lawyers, growth in car sales and the cold snap increasing energy generation.

“Across 2022 as a whole, the economy grew 4 per cent. Despite recent squeezes in household incomes, restaurants, bars and travel agents had a strong year.

“Meanwhile, health and education also began to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”