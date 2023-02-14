British citizen has died in Ukraine, says Foreign Office

The Foreign Office has confirmed the death of a British citizen in Ukraine.

The man's family has been informed, the office said, although it did not announce his identity.

“We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine and are in contact with the local authorities,” said a Foreign Office representative.

Amid Russia's continuing invasion, the UK government has continued to advise against all travel to Ukraine.

Since the war began in February last year, many people have travelled to Ukraine from the UK, with some taking part in fighting against Russian forces while others engage in volunteer and aid work.

In January, British citizens Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry were killed in eastern Ukraine while trying to conduct a “humanitarian evacuation”.

Simon Lingard was killed in Ukraine last November, while in June former British soldier Jordan Gatley was shot dead in the city of Severodonetsk, in eastern Ukraine.

Scott Sibley, from Lincolnshire, died in southern Ukraine in April after a drone dropped mortars on his regiment.

Craig Mackintosh, from Norfolk, was killed while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine in August.

And Paul Urey, a British aid worker, died last July while being detained by Russian-backed separatists.