British aid worker Paul Urey dies in detention after Russian capture

No 10 Downing St on Friday expressed concern after Moscow-backed separatists revealed Paul Urey, a British man captured by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine, had died in detention.

"He died on July 10," Darya Morozova, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said on messaging app Telegram, adding that he had diabetes.

Non-governmental organisations describe Urey as a humanitarian aid worker in Ukraine. However, Moscow-backed separatists are insisting he was a "professional" soldier and took part in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine.

Ms Morozova said that the Briton took part in fighting in Ukraine and had also recruited and trained mercenaries before his capture in April.

Urey, born in 1977, was a Type 1 diabetic and needed regular insulin doses, according to his mother Linda Urey, who had earlier said his family was "extremely worried".

Ms Morozova said he suffered from a number of chronic diseases and was also "in a depressed psychological state".

"Despite the severity of the alleged crime, Paul Urey was given appropriate medical assistance," she said.

"However, taking into account his diagnoses and stress, he died on July 10."

Ms Morozova also accused the International Committee of the Red Cross of refusing to provide him with necessary medicine.

According to humanitarian organisation Presidium Network, Urey was a well-travelled humanitarian who worked for eight years in Afghanistan.

Pro-Russian separatists have captured a number of foreign citizens whom they describe as mercenaries.

Among them are Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner who last month were sentenced to death by separatist authorities in the Ukrainian stronghold of Donetsk.

Britain has expressed fury over these sentences and on Friday was quick to express consternation at reports of Urey's death.

A No 10 spokesman confirmed the Foreign Office is "urgently investigating" the "clearly alarming reports".

"Our thoughts are obviously with his family and friends," he said.