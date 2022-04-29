UK military veteran Scott Sibley showed 'commando spirit' until the end in Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

A British military veteran reportedly killed in Ukraine while fighting against Russian forces has been remembered as "the bravest person" and someone who "showed commando spirit until the end".

Tributes have been paid to Scott Sibley after the Foreign Office confirmed a British citizen had died in Ukraine.

Craig and Sabrina Gant have organised a fundraiser for Sibley's widow, Victoria Sibley, with the goal of £5,000 ($6,278) almost doubled to more than £9,500 in one day.

Mr Gant wrote on the Gofundme page titled "Covering funeral cost of a fallen hero": "Hi, my name is Craig, however, many of you know me as Ganty.

"Sadly on the 23rd April 2022, Scott Sibley, 'Sibs', was taken from us all.

"On behalf of Sibs and his family I'm setting this Gofundme page up, to try and raise funds to help cover funeral/additional costs, for our fallen hero and dear friend.

"Scott was a son, father, brother and uncle.

"To me he was a friend like no other and the bravest person I've had the pleasure to have known, he was as good as a brother to me.

"His life may have been cut short but he lived to the full and did things the Sibs way, right until the end."

A separate fundraising page titled "In Loving Memory of Scott Sibley" had almost reached its £1,000 goal in one day.

Organiser Kate Barker, who was directing the funds to Mrs Sibley, posted: "Rest in peace, Sibs, we will never forget you."

Tributes were also left on the Logistic Support Squadron Facebook page, where a picture was posted alongside the comment: "This week the Sqn has lost a former serving soldier. A man that showed commando spirit until the end. RIP. Scott Sibley."

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office confirmed that another British citizen is missing in Ukraine.

The families of both are being supported, a spokesperson said, but declined to give names or further details.

The UK government advised people not to go and fight in Ukraine but to support the country in different ways.

The advice has been ignored by several British citizens, among them Aiden Aslin, who was captured by the Russian army more than a week ago.

Mr Aslin's family begged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “treat him with humanity” after images on Russian television appeared to show him with fellow British prisoner Shaun Pinner being led around in handcuffs with a cut on his forehead.