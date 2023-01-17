UK's Cleverly visits US and Canada to galvanise support for Ukraine

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is seeking to bolster support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s invasion by holding talks in Washington.

Mr Cleverly has a meeting planned with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday before travelling to Toronto for talks on Wednesday with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly.

The foreign secretary will use his visit to urge the allies to go “further and faster” in their support for the government in Kyiv, arguing that, with the right equipment, the Ukrainians can prevail against Moscow.

His intervention comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced at the weekend that the UK is to become the first nation to supply Ukraine with modern Western tanks – a key demand of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Britain will send 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks, to be followed by around 30 AS90s – a move which the Ukrainians hope will unlock similar offers of support from other Nato allies.

Poland has offered to provide a company of German-built Leopard 2 battle tanks but, because they were originally imported from Germany, it would have to be signed off by Berlin before they can be re-exported.

Drones and weapons supplied to Ukraine - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Turkeysold its Bayraktar TB2 armed drones to Ukraine. They can fly at an altitude of 7,500 metres and swoop down to attack targets. AFP

“The UK, US and Canada always have each other’s backs when it counts, protecting the rules-based order for nearly 80 years," Mr Cleverly said in a statement ahead of his visit.

“Today we stand united against (Vladimir) Putin’s illegal war, and we will continue to use our uniquely strong defence and security ties to ensure that, in the end, the Ukrainian people will win.”

On Tuesday the UK government also announced that it is sending further vital medical supplies to Ukraine to help treat casualties of the Russian offensive.

Over 70 pallets of bandages, crutches, wheelchairs, and other much needed medical supplies are being donated to UK-Med, a frontline medical NGO, for those injured in Russian attacks.

The donation also includes tents to be used for temporary treatment centres where health facilities have been damaged, as well as nearly 80 beds, over 30,000 gowns, aprons, bandages, needles, and other vital pieces of medical equipment.

Russia and Ukraine conflict latest - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A tank, seen left, fires a round in Soledar, a town in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Reuters

“Putin’s brutal bombardment of civilians and infrastructure across Ukraine is continuing to have a massive human cost, with the Ukrainian people paying the price," said Mr Cleverly.

“This latest UK donation will help ensure medics on the frontline can continue to provide life-saving medical support to those caught in the conflict.”

The UK has previously donated equipment and pharmaceutical supplies to UK-Med, in addition to £300,000 ($366,000) funding, to set up mobile health clinics and help train Ukrainian doctors, nurses and paramedics on how to deal with mass casualties.

This latest donation builds on that work, to support the most vulnerable civilians remaining in Ukraine, including the elderly and young children.