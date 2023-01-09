Rolls-Royce annual sales top 6,000 for first time

Rolls-Royce sold more than 6,000 cars in 2022, passing the milestone for the first time in the UK-based company's 118-year history.

The luxury car maker said it achieved “particularly strong year-on-year growth” in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe.

The company delivered 6,021 vehicles to customers, an 8 per cent rise on 2021.

Expand Autoplay The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost has arrived in the Middle East. All photos: Rolls-Royce

“Not only did we reveal Rolls-Royce Spectre, our marque's first ever fully-electric series model to the world, it was also the first year we ever delivered more than 6,000 cars in a single 12-month period, with strong demand across our entire product portfolio,” said chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos.

Economic headwinds in China

“Continuing headwinds” caused a slight drop in sales in China, the BMW-owned car manufacturer said. However, demand remained strong, with advanced orders “secured far into 2023".

Bespoke commissions also reached record levels last year, with customers willing to pay £440,000 for a unique and personalised car.

Mr Muller-Otvos said the requests of clients became “ever more imaginative and technically demanding”.

More than 150 jobs were created at the company's headquarters at Goodwood in West Sussex, bringing the total workforce to 2,500.