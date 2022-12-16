Rolls-Royce car workers secure record-breaking pay deal

Thousands of workers at the luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce Motors have agreed a pay deal worth up to 17.6 per cent, according to the UK union Unite.

The pay agreement will be the largest of its kind at the company's factory in southern England.

The wage deal, accepted by workers at Rolls-Royce Motors' plant in Goodwood, West Sussex, means pay deals worth between 14.8 per cent and 17.6 per cent, depending on an employee's grade.

The deal is made up of a 10 per cent pay increase and a one-off payment of £2,000 ($2,430) and will apply to 1,200 workers, Unite said.

"This is a top-notch pay deal for the Rolls-Royce workforce," said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

A Rolls-Royce Wraith. Photo: Rolls-Royce

"In the course of our normal pay negotiations process, Rolls-Royce was pleased that Unite, the union, supported and recommended a positive pay deal." a spokesman for the company said.

"We can confirm that a pay rise of 10 per cent will be awarded to all those covered by our collective bargaining agreement from January 2023. Negotiations were cordial and constructive throughout."

The deal is one of the highest negotiated wage settlements in recent times, as the UK is gripped by strikes in a range of sectors, including transport, communications and health care.

Inflation in the UK is currently at 10.7 per cent. The average wage offer from the government for public sector workers has been 5 per cent.

Back in January, Rolls-Royce Motors, which is owned by the German vehicle manufacturer, announced record sales for 2021.

Generally, sales of luxury goods have been resilient this year, because wealthier customers are less exposed to the UK's cost-of-living crisis.