Rolls-Royce opens 'private office' in Dubai — the only one outside the UK

Dubai has scored another automotive first as Rolls-Royce opens its only dedicated client meeting space outside the UK.

The new venue, dubbed the "private office", is a place where customers can go and choose the exact specifications for their new vehicle, with a UAE-based expert team on hand to offer advice in the process.

Prior to this, those after a truly bespoke creation would have had to come to a decision about what they wanted virtually or fly to the manufacturer’s headquarters at Goodwood in the UK.

Customers can choose everything from a unique piece of dashboard artwork to seat upholstery and the colours of the vehicle both inside and out — there are 44,000 ready-to-wear hues available.

You can even choose what particular night sky constellation you want on the roof of the vehicle, a feature Rolls-Royce calls the "starlight headliner".

A view of the Rolls-Royce private office in Dubai. Photo: Rolls-Royce

The idea of the private office is to create an environment where all parties are able to can bring their vision to life.

“This is yet another step in the evolution of the marque, rooting itself as a true house of luxury with effortlessly elevated design services that are on a par with our products,” Rolls-Royce chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos said.

The manufacturer says it plans more private offices in the near future, promising a return to its "Coachbuild programme", which refers to cars constructed entirely by hand.

The private office is now open and customers can book appointments through local showrooms across the UAE.