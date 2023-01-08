Harry unloads decades of anger with royal family and British press

The royal family is “getting into bed with the devil” to rehabilitate their image and King Charles has sacrificed Prince Harry’s interests in favour of his own, the Duke of Sussex claimed in a tell-all interview on ITV on Sunday.

Prince Harry also criticised family members for a “really horrible reaction” on the day the queen died, with leakings and briefings, during his first prime-time TV interview to promote his controversial memoir.

The Duke of Sussex also told ITV’s Tom Bradby that he loved his father King Charles and brother Prince William, but said: “At the moment, I don’t recognise them, as much as they probably don’t recognise me.

“Nothing of what I’ve done in this book or otherwise has ever been any intention to harm them or hurt them."

Prince Harry’s book Spare, due out on Tuesday, has sparked a furore over his claims that Prince William physically attacked him, and his admission that he killed 25 Taliban members during the Afghanistan war.

He said he wanted reconciliation with his father and brother, and forgiveness was 100 per cent a possibility.

But questioned by Bradby on whether he had taken a “flamethrower” to any bridges, the duke insisted: “Silence only allows the abuser to abuse.”

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile up until this point. And I’m not sure how honesty is burning bridges."

Prince Harry condemned the British press throughout the interview, and accused the royals of being “complicit” in the conflict the media created.

“The saddest part of that is certain members of my family and the people that work for them are complicit in that conflict,” he said.

He denied that he accused the royal family of racism in his interview with Oprah Winfrey, when he and Meghan revealed an unidentified family member raised concerns about how dark their unborn son’s skin would be.

“No I didn’t … the British press said that … did Meghan every mention that they’re racist?" the duke asked.

"There was concern about his skin colour."

Bradby asked: “Wouldn’t you describe that as essentially racist?”

Prince Harry replied: “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family.”

The claims in March 2021 left Winfrey open-mouthed with shock and plunged the monarchy into crisis as it faced accusations of racism, but Prince Harry again refused to name the royal allegedly involved.

He also backed the queen’s former lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey, who quit an honorary role after asking a black British domestic violence campaigner where she really came from.

“Meghan and I love Susan Hussey … She never meant any harm at all,” Prince Harry said.

Other key moments from the Sunday night programme, which ran for one hour and 40 minutes, include:

– Harry saying it was “fair” to say Prince William and the Princess of Wales did not get on with Meghan from the beginning.

– His compassion for King Charles at having to break the news to his son that their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, was dead.

– How King Charles once told Harry as he discussed his struggles: “I suppose it’s my fault. I should have got you the help you needed years ago.”

– Prince Harry describing how he fled his home country with his wife and son, fearing for his life.

– His fears of becoming a single father if history with Diana repeated itself with Meghan

– How the people “predominantly responsible” for the princess’s death “all got away with it”.

– Prince Harry calling the bluff of a tabloid editor who threatened to expose a photo of him taking cocaine.

– Prince Harry denying that he was “scathing” towards Camilla and the rest of his family.

His tell-all tales in his book include how he took cocaine and magic mushrooms, and lost his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a busy pub.

The stories have dominated the headlines for days.

Bradby brought up the duke writing about losing his virginity at the age of 17, to whichPrince Harry responded: “It’s four lines or something … if that."

He then quipped: “We can talk about you losing your virginity, if you want.”

Prince Harry also revealed how he felt “slightly isolated” and different from his family in his younger years after the death of his mother, but shared joyful times with his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

“The truth is something that I need to rely on, and after many, many years of lies being told about me and my family, there comes a point where, you know, again, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get in the bed with the devil, right, to rehabilitate their image.”

As Bradby outlined his criticisms of his father, including that Prince Harry’s interests are “sacrificed to his interests, certainly when it comes to the press”, the duke said he understood the need to have that relationship with the tabloid press but did not agree with it.

He said there had been “incredibly hurtful” decisions, adding: “And it continues. It hasn’t stopped. It’s continuing the whole, the whole way through.”

Prince Harry said he wrote his book because “thirty-eight years of having my story told by so many different people, with intentional spin and distortion, felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself”.

“You know, I don’t think that if I was still part of the institution that I would have been given this chance to."

The interview, filmed in California, is the first of four broadcast appearances over the coming days, with Harry also speaking to 60 Minutes on CBS News on Sunday night, Good Morning America on Monday, and Stephen Colbert on the Late Show on CBS on Wednesday morning UK time.