Ngozi Fulani says Lady Susan Hussey's comments were down to racism not age

A prominent black advocate who was repeatedly asked where she "really came from" by a Buckingham Palace aide has said “age is no excuse” to explain the incident, which she suggested stemmed from racism.

Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, said she has heard “many suggestions” that age was a factor in 83-year-old Lady Susan Hussey’s repeated questions about her nationality during a reception at the palace on Tuesday.

She told Radio 4’s Today show on Thursday: “Let us be clear what this is.

“I’ve heard so many suggestions it’s about her age and stuff like that. And I think that’s a kind of a disrespect about ageism. Are we saying that because of your age you can’t be racist or you can’t be inappropriate?

“If you invite people to an event, as I said, against domestic abuse, and there are people there from different demographics, I don’t see the relevance of whether I’m British or not British. You’re trying to make me unwelcome in my own space.

“Although it’s not physical violence, it is an abuse,” she said.

Lady Susan served as the late Queen Elizabeth’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years. She is Prince William's godmother and accompanied the queen at the funeral of Prince Philip. Her daughter is one of Queen Consort Camilla's official companions.

She resigned from the household and apologised after making the "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments".

Ms Fulani later told The Independent: "This is bigger than one individual. It's institutional racism."

She said the incident showed "nothing has changed".

She called on the royal household to implement cultural competency and anti-racism training, which Sistah Space delivers.

The incident comes during Prince William and Catherine's trip to Boston, in what was billed as the future king’s “super Bowl” moment in the US to attend the Earthshot prize ceremony on Friday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside to watch an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the end of the first day of their visit to the US on Wednesday. There were some boos and chants of "USA, USA" when they were introduced to the audience.

Royal commentators said the trip was already at risk of being upstaged by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple is scheduled to be honoured next week for standing up to alleged racism they suffered from members of the British royal family with the prestigious the Ripple of Hope award, after an unnamed royal was accused last year by the Duchess of racism against her unborn son Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive the honour from Robert F Kennedy’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, at a ceremony in New York on December 6.

Ms Kennedy previously described the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey — in which Ms Markle spoke out about the alleged racism she experienced from the royal family — as "a heroic stand".

Among other revelations, she said there was concern within the royal family about her unborn baby’s skin tone.

There were several “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born”, the duchess said . The queen issued a statement at the time saying that the issues raised would be dealt with privately as a family, but that “some recollections may vary”.

The palace moved swiftly to respond to Ms Fulani's tweets on Wednesday morning, saying it took the incident "extremely seriously" and had investigated immediately.

But former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said: "Charles and William's problem is that the focus is already shifting from the actions of one woman to broader questions about whether Buckingham Palace is institutionally racist."

Lady Susan has received some support, however, including from broadcaster and writer Petronella Wyatt, who said she is "not racist".

"I‘ve known Lady (Susan) Hussey since I was 18," she tweeted.

"She is a decent woman and certainly not a racist. She often asked my mother where she was from because she had a Central European accent. I am sometimes mistaken for non British because of my colouring. I’m never offended."

A spokesman for Prince William told reporters in the US he was "really disappointed to hear about the guest’s experience at Buckingham Palace."

"Racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

Mandu Reid, leader of the Women's Equality Party, who was next to Ms Fulani and witnessed the exchange, said Lady Susan's resignation was like "that bad apple approach".

"Let's minimise this. Let's make it smaller. Let's try and frame it as an isolated incident.

"Let's look at Meghan's account. Meghan herself said her experiences in the royal household brought her to the brink of suicide. Now we were at this gathering for just one afternoon. We spent a couple of hours there and it really left its mark on me. It left its mark on Ngozi.

"Imagine having to deal with that day in day out."

The Palace said in a statement the comments were "unacceptable and deeply regrettable".

"We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

The conversation

Lady Susan: Where are you from?

Ngozi Fulani: Sistah Space.

Lady Susan: No, where do you come from?

Ngozi Fulani: We're based in Hackney.

Lady Susan: No, what part of Africa are you from?

Ngozi Fulani: I don't know, they didn't leave any records.

Lady Susan: Well, you must know where you're from. I spent time in France / Where are you from?

Ngozi Fulani: Here, the UK.

Lady Susan: No, but what nationality are you?

Ngozi Fulani: I was born here and am British.

Lady Susan: No, but where do you really come from? Where do you people come from?

Ngozi Fulani: 'My people?' Lady, what is this?

Lady Susan: Oh, I can see I'm going to have a challenge getting you to say where you're from. When did you first come here?

Ngozi Fulani: Lady! I am a British national. My parents came here in the 50s.

Lady Susan: Oh, I knew we'd get there in the end. You're Caribbean.

Ngozi Fulani: No lady, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality.

Lady Susan: Oh, so you're from ...

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

"All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."