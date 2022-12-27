Britain urged to impose Magnitsky sanctions on Iranian regime figures

Britain has been urged to impose Magnitsky-style sanctions on those involved in the suppression of protests in Iran.

The appeal from David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, comes after seven people with links to the UK were arrested by Iranian authorities. At least some of those detained are understood to be dual UK-Iranian citizens.

Magnitsky sanctions, which target those responsible for human rights violations or corruption, are named after a Ukrainian-born Russian tax adviser responsible for exposing corruption and misconduct by Russian government officials. He was jailed in Russia in 2008 on charges of tax evasion and died in prison the following year.

Months after leaving the EU, the UK in July 2020 introduced the Global Human Rights Sanctions regime, which targets human rights abuses with punitive measures. It was nicknamed a Magnitsky-style sanctions regime and had similarities to the US system introduced in 2013 in response to the death of the Russian whistleblower.

Mr Lammy called on the UK government to get tougher on Iran as authorities continue to crack down on peaceful protesters more than 100 days after demonstrations began following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

“The killings and repression being carried out by the Iranian regime against courageous Iranian protesters seeking a better future is appalling,” he said.

“There must be an end to impunity.

“The UK government urgently needs to put in place new Magnistsky sanctions against individuals and organisations involved in the repression.

Protests in Iran — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Iranians protest in Tehran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police in September. AP Photo

“The Iranian regime must be held accountable for every crime it has committed through an urgent investigation by the UN Human Rights Council.”

The UK government recently ushered in a new wave of sanctions on Iran over its response to protests.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that the UK would “hold the tyrants in Iran to account” as he set out the British response to the country’s actions.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had arrested seven people involved in the protests with a “direct link” to Britain.

It said the arrests reflected the UK's “destructive role” in recent protests.

It said some members of the network had dual nationality.

The British Foreign Office said it was seeking further information from Iranian authorities on the reports that British-Iranian dual nationals had been arrested.