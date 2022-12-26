Iran arrests seven with UK links, including dual citizens

Iran arrested seven people with links to the UK on Sunday, including several dual citizens, during anti-government protests that have been taking place across the country.

“Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained by intelligence services of the IRGC [the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps], including dual nationals who were trying to leave the country,” it said in state media.

The British foreign ministry said it was seeking further information from Tehran on reports that British-Iranians had been arrested in Iran.

In Brussels, about 50 protesters braved the rain as they demanded the immediate release of a Belgian aid worker held by Iran.

The protesters held up pictures of Olivier Vandecasteele during the demonstration in the city centre of Belgium's capital.

It is “the first year that Olivier is marking Christmas as a hostage in Iran”, said Olivier van Steirtegem, a spokesman for the campaign to free Mr Vandecasteele.

He said the situation was “unthinkable for his family,” who did not even know where he was being held in Iran.

Mr Vandecasteele, 41, was arrested in February and has been held in conditions that Belgium has described as “inhumane”.

Last week, Iran sentenced him to 28 years in jail, stirring an already bitter debate over a stymied prisoner exchange treaty.

The Belgian government subsequently urged all Belgians in Iran, including those with dual citizenship, to leave the country over the risk that they could be arbitrarily arrested and jailed.

Belgium insists Mr Vandecasteele is innocent and is being held as a hostage as Tehran attempts to force Brussels to release an Iranian agent convicted of terrorism.

Under a treaty Belgium and Iran signed earlier this year, Mr Vandecasteele would have been eligible to be swapped for the Iranian, Assadollah Assadi.

Assadi, an Iranian diplomat who was stationed in Austria, was arrested in 2018 after German, French and Belgian law enforcement officials foiled a plot to set off a bomb at a rally outside Paris by an Iranian exiled opposition group.

After three years in detention, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for terrorism.

But in early December, Belgium's constitutional court suspended the prisoner swap treaty pending a final ruling on its legality within the next three months.

Mr van Steirtegem said the Belgian government believed the stalled treaty was “the only path” to getting Mr Vandecasteele freed.

“The question is whether we can accept leaving a Belgian man to potentially die in an Iranian jail,” he said.

“All that because we don't want to transfer a prisoner from here who has already served five years in prison.”

Protests broke out across Iran on September 16 after the arrest and death of a Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, 22, in police custody. She was detained for not abiding by the country's dress code.

The protests, in which demonstrators from all walks of life have called for the fall of Iran's ruling theocracy, has posed one of the biggest challenges to the Shiite majority country since the 1979 revolution.

The government has blamed the unrest on demonstrators bent on destruction of public property and says they are trained and armed by “enemies” such as the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia.