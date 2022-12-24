Prince George and Princess Charlotte shine at royal family's Christmas service

Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte held candles and sang in full voice as they joined the UK royal family in Westminster Abbey for a Christmas eve carol service.

The future king and his younger sister were among more than 1,800 people at the service arranged by their mother Kate, Princess of Wales.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were also at the service, which took time to remember Queen Elizabeth II, who died this year just weeks after celebrating her platinum jubilee.

Kate was seen at one point with a comforting arm around Charlotte’s shoulder, while the Prince of Wales placed a guiding hand on George’s back.

Kate dedicated the carol service to the late queen, paying tribute to her “incredible legacy” which she said had “deeply inspired many of us”.

Introducing the programme, Kate, who spearheaded the service with support from The Royal Foundation, said she was “thrilled” to return to the abbey for a second year.

“This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” she said.

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.

“This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service.

“Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others.

“Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”

During the service, images of the late queen through the ages appeared on a grand piano during an instrumental version of In The Bleak Midwinter.

The service was attended by a host of members of the royal family including the King and Queen Consort, the Countess of Wessex, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as Zara and Mike Tindall.

Among the performers were the Westminster Abbey choir, singer Craig David and Alfie Boe and Melanie C who sang a duet, while William and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas delivered readings.

A Christmas tree in the abbey was decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations, a nod to the late Queen’s famous sketch.