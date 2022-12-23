Photo marks King Charles’s first Christmas as he donates to charity

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to figure fondly in King Charles III's first Christmas speech as he celebrates in Norfolk, from where he has made a donation to a charity for people struggling with bills.

A photo, taken during the recording of his inaugural festive address, was released for Saturday before the traditional broadcast which is aired on Christmas Day.

Charles has arrived in Sandringham, his Norfolk estate, and made a donation to the Fuel Bank Foundation, a charity for people feeling the cost-of living crisis.

READ MORE King Charles to put his own stamp on traditional Christmas Day speech

The royal standard is flying above Sandringham, where Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla will celebrate Christmas Day with members of their family, marking a return to traditional royal festivities.

In the newly-released photograph, the king is standing while delivering his address. In recent years the queen recorded her Christmas broadcast sat at a desk, but in previous decades she has also stood for the occasion.

In the background is a large Christmas tree decorated with ornaments made from sustainable materials including paper and glass as well as natural products like pine cones.

The picture also shows foliage decorations that have been placed among the stalls in the quire, that feature holly, berried ivy and red skimmia.

The festive message was recorded on December 13 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, a religious building which has a strong association with the late queen.

The monarch’s committal service was held at the chapel and she was laid to rest in the George VI Memorial Chapel, within St George’s, with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Fuel Bank Foundation said financial donations have been passed on to the charity along with an undisclosed donation from Charles via the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund.

Expand Autoplay King Charles III at a Jewish community centre in London ahead of Hanukkah celebrations. AP

“We are extremely grateful for the kind and generous donation from His Majesty the King,” said foundation head Matthew Cole.

“The money will be used to help keep vulnerable people warm this winter, offering some physical and mental respite from the challenges posed by the energy and cost-of-living crisis.”

The charity provides emergency help to people living without heat, light and power in their homes because they cannot afford to top up prepayment gas or electricity meters.

It will be the first time the royal family has spent Christmas at Sandringham since 2019 and will be a poignant period after the death of the queen in September.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are expected to join the King and his wife, alongside the Princess Royal and her family and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children.