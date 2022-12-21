Prepare for airport strike disruption, says UK Border Force chief

People should be prepared for airport travel disruption during strike action this Christmas, a Border Force leader has warned.

Safety and security at borders will be “non-negotiable” during the industrial action by Border Force staff and there were “robust plans in place” to limit the effect, chief operating officer Steve Dann insisted.

About 1,000 Border Force staff who are members of the Public and Commercial Services Union will strike every day from Friday to the end of the year, except December 27.

READ MORE Fears passengers could be held on planes during UK border force strike

Action is being taken in a dispute over pay, pensions and jobs by workers at Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester airports, and the port of Newhaven in East Sussex.

“Border Force’s number one priority is to keep our borders safe and secure," Mr Dann said. "That’s something that we will not compromise on. It’s non-negotiable.

“In anticipation of the strike action, Border Force has for a number of months undertaken extensive planning, and we’ve been working with the travel industry and continue to work closely with all UK ports to assess the impacts of the announcement on the travelling public.

“We do have robust plans in place to minimise delays to passengers, but we’ve been very clear from the start that people should be prepared for disruption and take action to plan ahead.”

UK strikes – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Passengers view departure boards at Kings Cross station in London on Wednesday, during a strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union. PA

There are fears that delays in checking the passports of arriving passengers could lead to long queues and even people being held on planes, disrupting later departures.

Military personnel and volunteers from the civil service have been trained to step in.

“Military personnel and volunteers from across the Civil Service have been trained to support Border Force at airports and ports through the strike period," Mr Dann said.

“We have a reasonable expectation that by using this contingency workforce, we will be able to deliver a service that keeps most, if not all ports open.”

Strikes across the UK - in pictures

Expand Autoplay National Health Service cleaning staff hold placards during a strike outside a hospital, in London. EPA

“Our contingency workforce will not be able to operate with the same efficiency as our permanent workforce.

“As in the case with any industrial action, we simply will not know the levels of Border Force permanent officers who will report for duty each day and what the operational impacts might be.”

Border Force workers at UK airports to strike over Christmas - video

He said Border Force would “expect operators to make any adaptions” to ensure a “smooth flow of passengers”.

Travellers are being urged to use e-gates if they can, check with operators that there has been no change to their service, and to be “kind and patient” with staff at Border Force.