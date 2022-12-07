UK Border Force staff to strike at airports over Christmas

Staff protecting Britain's borders will strike over Christmas, threatening chaos for travellers at airports.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union, whose duties include checking passports of passengers arriving in the country, will join rail staff and highways workers in striking during the festive period. They will strike from December 23 to New Year’s Eve.

Airports affected include Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. The port of Newhaven will also be affected.

They are to strike in a row over pay, jobs and conditions, the PCS union announced. The union said members had been offered a pay rise of 2 per cent when inflation is above 11 per cent.

The union's general secretary, Mark Serwotka, called the situation a crisis, and said workers had been left no choice but to take action, which will have a major effect on people who use public services. He said 40,000 civil servants are using food banks.

He said: “PCS members come to me, sometimes in tears, saying they can't afford to put food on the table. Our action will escalate in the new year if the government doesn't come to the table.”

Mr Serwotka said anger over delays caused by the strikes should be directed at the government.

Britain is facing strikes throughout December, with several professions taking actions including postal workers, ambulance staff and nurses.

Hundreds of British troops are on standby to provide cover.

A representative for Heathrow said the workers involved in the strikes are employed by the Home Office, not the airport, and it would be trying to alleviate the pain for passengers.

“Our priority is to ensure passengers get through the border safely and as quickly as possible,” the representative said.

“We are working closely with airlines and Border Force on mitigation plans for potential strike action by Border Force officers and these plans will now be implemented for the notified days.

“The Home Office advises that immigration and customs checks may take longer during peak times on strike days, and Heathrow will support Border Force to minimise these impacts with the aim of processing passengers through the border as efficiently as possible.

“Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. We encourage all parties to resolve this dispute quickly.”

Anti-strike moves

Earlier, Rishi Sunak promised “new tough laws” to curb the effects of industrial action as he criticised “unreasonable” union chiefs.

The Prime Minister vowed to “protect the lives and livelihoods” of the public from strike disruption and insisted the government has been reasonable in dealing with public sector pay demands.

At Prime Minister's Questions, he said: “Hard-working families right now in this country are facing challenges.

“The government has been reasonable. It’s accepted the recommendations of an independent pay review body, giving pay rises in many cases higher than the private sector.

“But if the union leaders continue to be unreasonable, then it is my duty to take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public.”

The new legislation Mr Sunak appeared to be referring to, the Minimum Service Levels Bill, was first promised in 2019 and is currently stalled in parliament.

Legislation has been put forward, but MPs have not yet begun debating it.

The Prime Minister is under pressure from Tory MPs to speed up the introduction of the laws, which would ensure that, even during the most disruptive strikes, a certain number of services would still run.