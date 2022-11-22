UK strikes in full from airport staff to nurses and railway workers

The UK is facing a wave of strikes across sectors as the cost-of-living crisis battles with a tax-rising budget and workers find themselves crushed in the middle.
Nurses are planning to strike over pay alongside workers with a more traditional reputation for industrial action.
With inflation above 10 per cent, managers are not offering rises at that level and workers say they have not seen a real-term rise for years.
Here’s a look at who’s striking and when.
Airports and borders
Civil servants are to start a strike over pay, pensions and job security.
Borders, airports and all areas of transport will be affected, threatening to derail the Christmas holidays.
The strike will start in mid-December and continue for a month, the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the strike would affect passport control at airports, driving tests, issuing of driving licences and staff at Border Force.
Rail
The next significant strike is Saturday, November 26 when Aslef, the train drivers’ union, downs tools.
The union says it is fighting over pay and conditions for drivers.
Strike action will be across the following train companies and there is likely to be a significant impact on services.
Some services will run but most companies will be on least a reduced timetable.
Companies
- Avanti West Coast
- Chiltern Railways
- East Midlands Railway
- Great Western Railway
- Greater Anglia
- Heathrow Express
- London Northwestern Railway
- Southeastern
- TransPennine Express
- Stansted Express
- West Midlands Railway
- CrossCountry
- Elizabeth line
- LNER
- London Overground
- Northern
A second union, the Rail, Maritime and Transport warned it was "highly likely" that more strikes will be called after accusing employers of refusing to make an offer in its dispute aimed at resolving the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.
London Underground
A strike is planned at some Tube stations on Friday, November 25.
Only a relative handful of stations are expected to be hit. Stations may open later and close earlier or at short notice.
Tube trains will run as normal.
These stations are likely to be affected:
- The Heathrow terminals
- Hatton Cross
- Hounslow West
- Euston
- Green Park
- King's Cross St Pancras
- Victoria
London buses
Routes affected are mostly in west and south London.
Strikes are scheduled for these dates:
- Tuesday, November 22
- Friday, November 25 and Saturday 26
- Thursday, December 1, Friday 2 and Saturday 3
- Friday, December 9 and Saturday 10
- Friday, December 16 and Saturday 17
On the days after strikes, buses expected to be running properly by about 6am.
Nurses
Nurses have given the government until early this week to begin “detailed negotiations” or strikes will be announced for December.
The Royal College of Nursing wants a pay offer of 5 per cent above inflation.
They point to London School of Economics' research that found the salaries of experienced nurses have declined by 20 per cent in real terms over 10 years.
Other health services
Another 10,000 Unite union members are voting on whether to strike in January. They represent blood and transplant workers at 36 NHS trusts and organisations in England and Wales.
A rolling wave of strike days continues into next month. Going on strike are staff who collect, sort and deliver mail.
The next strike days are:
Thursday, November 24
Friday, November 25
Wednesday, November 30
Thursday, December 1