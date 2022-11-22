UK strikes in full from airport staff to nurses and railway workers

The UK is facing a wave of strikes across sectors as the cost-of-living crisis battles with a tax-rising budget and workers find themselves crushed in the middle.

Nurses are planning to strike over pay alongside workers with a more traditional reputation for industrial action.

With inflation above 10 per cent, managers are not offering rises at that level and workers say they have not seen a real-term rise for years.

Here’s a look at who’s striking and when.

Airports and borders

Civil servants are to start a strike over pay, pensions and job security.

Borders, airports and all areas of transport will be affected, threatening to derail the Christmas holidays.

The strike will start in mid-December and continue for a month, the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the strike would affect passport control at airports, driving tests, issuing of driving licences and staff at Border Force.

Rail

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are joined by their families on the picket line outside Euston station in London. PA

The next significant strike is Saturday, November 26 when Aslef, the train drivers’ union, downs tools.

The union says it is fighting over pay and conditions for drivers.

Strike action will be across the following train companies and there is likely to be a significant impact on services.

Some services will run but most companies will be on least a reduced timetable.

Companies

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

Heathrow Express

London Northwestern Railway

Southeastern

TransPennine Express

Stansted Express

West Midlands Railway

CrossCountry

Elizabeth line

LNER

London Overground

Northern

A second union, the Rail, Maritime and Transport warned it was "highly likely" that more strikes will be called after accusing employers of refusing to make an offer in its dispute aimed at resolving the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

London Underground

Closed shutters at the entrance to Euston underground station in central London during a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Unite, in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions. PA

A strike is planned at some Tube stations on Friday, November 25.

Only a relative handful of stations are expected to be hit. Stations may open later and close earlier or at short notice.

Tube trains will run as normal.

These stations are likely to be affected:

The Heathrow terminals

Hatton Cross

Hounslow West

Euston

Green Park

King's Cross St Pancras

Victoria

London buses

Routes affected are mostly in west and south London.

Strikes are scheduled for these dates:

Tuesday, November 22

Friday, November 25 and Saturday 26

Thursday, December 1, Friday 2 and Saturday 3

Friday, December 9 and Saturday 10

Friday, December 16 and Saturday 17

On the days after strikes, buses expected to be running properly by about 6am.

Nurses

Nurses have given the government until early this week to begin “detailed negotiations” or strikes will be announced for December.

The Royal College of Nursing wants a pay offer of 5 per cent above inflation.

They point to London School of Economics' research that found the salaries of experienced nurses have declined by 20 per cent in real terms over 10 years.

Other health services

Another 10,000 Unite union members are voting on whether to strike in January. They represent blood and transplant workers at 36 NHS trusts and organisations in England and Wales.

Mail

A rolling wave of strike days continues into next month. Going on strike are staff who collect, sort and deliver mail.

The next strike days are:

Thursday, November 24

Friday, November 25

Wednesday, November 30

Thursday, December 1