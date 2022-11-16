UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 11.1% due to soaring energy costs

Inflation in the UK hit a new 40-year high in October, as soaring food, fuel and energy prices drove up the Consumer Prices Index once again.

Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation rose to a higher-than-expected 11.1 per cent in October, up from 10.1 per cent in September, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

The increase in the index was stronger than both the 10.9 per cent figure expected by the central bank and the 10.7 per cent median that economists had forecast.

Inflation would have been 13.8 per cent had the government not introduced an energy price guarantee that limited the increase in electricity and natural gas prices in October, the ONS said.

Experts said it will fuel demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans on Thursday.

In a statement released following the announcement of the new inflation data, the chancellor Jeremy Hunt said "tough but necessary" decisions were required to tackle rising prices.

"It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances," Mr Hunt said in a statement, ahead of his upcoming budget on Thursday.

"That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books."

Experts said the rise also added to the pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again.

The ONS said gas prices have leaped nearly 130 per cent higher over the past year, while electricity has risen by around 66 per cent.

Families were also hit by rising costs across a range of food items, which also pushed up the cost of living to eye watering levels.

The jump in inflation - the biggest leap since March to April - comes despite the government energy support, which has sought to limit Ofgem's energy price cap at around £2,500 a year.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said rising gas and electricity prices drove headline inflation to its highest level for over 40 years, despite the Energy Price Guarantee.

He added: "Increases across a range of food items also pushed up inflation.

"These were partially offset by motor fuels, where average petrol prices fell on the month, while the price for diesel rose taking the disparity in price between the two fuels to the highest on record.

"There was further evidence that costs facing businesses are rising more slowly, driven by crude oil and petroleum prices."

This is a developing story.