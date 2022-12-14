UK coastguard responds to small boat emergency in English Channel

A major rescue operation in under way after a small boat carrying migrants got into difficulty in the English Channel, the UK's Maritime and Coastguard Agency has said.

Reports suggest 30 people were thrown into the water.

The coastguard was alerted to the emergency in the waters off Kent shortly before 3am.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson confirmed HM Coastguard was working with the Navy, Border Force and Kent Police on the search and rescue mission.

Rescue teams, life boats, an air ambulance and a fishing boat are all assisting in the rescue, the agency said.

The Marine Traffic radar website showed vessels clustering in an area of the channel between Lydd in Kent and the Cap Gris Nez in France.

HM Coastguard helicopters have been dispatched from Lydd and Lee on Solent, while another from the French Navy is involved.

Lifeboats were dispatched from Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate, alongside coastguard rescue teams from Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone.

This is a developing story.