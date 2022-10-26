UK sees almost 40,000 migrants cross Channel by small boat this year

French patrol vessels have stopped double the number of migrants arriving in the UK this year compared to last year despite 38,000 people successfully making the crossing so far.

Clandestine Channel threat commander Dan O’Mahoney told the UK's Commons Home Affairs Committee that French officials have intercepted a “a significant” number of migrants this year.

However, he said the French police interception rate had fallen. Last year the rate was about 50 per cent and this year it has dropped to 42.5 per cent, he said.

Despite the lower percentage, he said it was a “much, much bigger number”. French authorities have stopped 28,000 migrants crossing the Channel and intercepted and destroyed 1,072 boats so far this year, he said.

“I should put on record my thanks to the French … this is around double what they managed to achieve last year, so that is really, really significant,” Mr O’Mahoney said.

“It is correct to say that migrants can attempt to cross on more than one occasion and therefore those 28,000 migrants may not be individual, different migrants, so it’s 28,000 attempts.”

The session was told that of the 28,526 people who made the crossing last year, only 4 per cent of asylum claims have been processed, and 85 per cent of them were successful.

More than 100,000 claims are outstanding, the committee heard, due to a Home Office asylum backlog.

Dan Hobbs, the Home Office’s director of asylum, protection and enforcement, said there is a “challenge in processing asylum claims in a timely way at present” and confirmed only a “small proportion” of last year’s arrivals had been granted asylum.

Tamsin Baxter, executive director of external affairs at the Refugee Council, said the issue must be addressed.

“That only 4 per cent of those arriving by boat to claim asylum in 2021 have had a decision on their asylum claim is appalling and indicative of an asylum system in urgent need of reform,” she said.

“The Home Office is already sitting on a backlog of more than 100,000 people awaiting an initial decision.

“The asylum backlog causes misery for every person waiting months, years even for news of their fate, unable to work or move on with their lives.

“It is also causing a concerningly high number of people to be crammed into hotel accommodation, now costing a staggering £5.6 million a day.

“Hotels are completely unsuitable for housing vulnerable men, women, and children and sees people shunted around the country as hotels open and close.

“The returning Home Secretary Suella Braverman and new Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick must now prioritise the asylum backlog as a matter of urgency.

“Doing so would start to restore confidence in the Home Office, save large sums of money and provide a genuine level of support for people who have fled war and persecution to seek safety in the UK.”

In October alone, at least 5,000 have made the journey, according to provisional government figures, but no crossings were recorded by the Ministry of Defence on Monday or Tuesday.

In France migrants are not detained and processed after being caught attempting to cross the Channel. Mr O’Mahoney said French laws make it “difficult for French officers to take any action in that way”.

He told the committee French beach patrols in the north of the country were only “one brick in the wall” of the efforts to curb Channel crossings.

Work by the UK and French authorities have led to 55 serious organised crime gangs behind such crossings being “dismantled” since a joint intelligence cell was set up in France a couple of years ago, he said.

He said more than 500 people have been arrested.

In April, then-home secretary Priti Patel signed what she described as a “world-first agreement” to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter them from crossing the Channel.

However, deportation flights have presently been grounded while asylum seekers fight legal cases against their removal.

As it attempts to stem the flow of people arriving in the UK, the government — which had promised to be tough on migration — has increased naval patrols and has asked France to step up land operations.