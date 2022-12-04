UK Home Secretary 'welcomes' tough migrant report

Britain’s Home Secretary has said she “welcomes” a report that argues for barring migrants who enter the country illegally from ever settling in the UK.

In a forward to the report by Nick Timothy, who was former prime minister Theresa May's chief of staff, Suella Braverman also agrees with making it impossible to claim asylum in the UK after travelling from a “safe” country.

“While I do not agree with everything in this report, I welcome it as a vital and necessary contribution to the policy debate about what can be done to tackle the crossings,” Ms Braverman wrote.

While the British public are “fair-minded, tolerant, and generous in spirit” they are “fed up with the continued flouting of our laws to game our asylum system”, she claimed.

“And we’ve had enough of the persistent abuse of human rights laws to thwart the removal of those with no right to be in the UK”, she added. “This must end.”

Ms Braverman has also welcomed a Centre for Policy Studies report to be published on Monday, which wants the government to set a statutory cap of accepting 20,000 asylum seekers each year.

Mr Timothy's report makes the argument that only refugees from countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong, or which have historical links to Britain, should be allowed to settle in the UK.

In a series of hardline recommendations, Mr Timothy recommends that illegal immigrants should be held in indefinite detention and permanently barred from settling in Britain.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman appearing before a Commons Home Affairs Committee, answering questions about a migrant processing centre. PA

The UK should also strike a series of “offshoring” deals, in addition to the so-far unsuccessful Rwanda plan, to expatriate asylum seekers from Britain, he says.

Ms Braverman has promised to “deliver the Rwanda partnership at scale”, adding “the Prime Minister and I are committed to doing whatever it takes”.

This would require a significant change in law, with Britain withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights that it helped set up after the Second World War.

Mr Timothy's report also argues for an identity database and for mandatory identity cards to be introduced.

Robert Jenrick, the UK's immigration minister, told the Sunday Telegraph that mandatory detention on arrival should be used as “deterrence”.

“You should not get a route to life in the UK if you come here illegally,” he said. “It will also mean looking at how we treat people on arrival, so that nobody thinks that coming to the UK is a soft touch, and the UK is not a better site for asylum shoppers than our EU neighbours.”

In the coming weeks ministers are expected to approve legislation to stop accommodating asylum seekers in hotels, which is costing the government up to £4 million ($4.9 million) a day.