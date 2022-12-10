Hostage situation in Dresden amid reports of shots fired

A hostage situation was under way in the German city of Dresden, following reports of shots fired on Saturday morning.

Authorities evacuated Altmarktgalerie Mall after an armed man reportedly took people hostage in the shopping centre.

Police ordered the Striezelmarkt Christmas market to close nearby and urged people to avoid the area.

"The Dresden Police Department is currently carrying out an operation in downtown Dresden. The background is the suspicion of a hostage situation," officers said .

German newspaper Bild reported that an armed man had killed a woman, then stormed a local radio station and fired shots before fleeing into a shopping mall, where he took several hostages.

Police vehicles are parked around a cordoned off area at the Altmarktgalerie mall. AP

Radio Dresden said on its website earlier that an armed man had entered the Ammonhof office building, where the radio station is located, around 8.30am local time (11.30am UAE time) and that shots had been fired.

The police did not confirm the details reported by Radio Dresden and Bild, but urged citizens to avoid the city centre. It added that the Christmas market would remain closed for the time being.

This is a developing story.