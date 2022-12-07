Arrests in Germany over 'right-wing coup plot'

More than 20 people have been arrested in Germany in connection with a right-wing plot to overthrow the government.

German police launched nationwide raids on Wednesday against members of a "terror group" suspected of planning an attack on parliament, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Individuals belonging to the "Citizens of the Reich" (Reichsbuerger) movement are suspected of "having made concrete preparations to violently force their way into the German parliament with a small armed group", they said.

In total, 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right terrorist group were detained in the raids, which were conducted across 11 German federal states, the federal prosecutor's office said.

The Reichsburger group believes the 1937 borders of the German Empire are still valid and modern-day Germany is an “administrative construct” still occupied by western powers.

The group is alleged to have been planning a coup, taking power with “government responsibility”, according to German newspaper Bild has seen.

The newspaper reported that the group aimed to "clear away" the "upper tier" of the existing government.

About 3,000 members of the security forces stormed more than 30 properties across the country in co-ordinated early morning raids on Wednesday, said German newspaper Bild.

The operation began at 6am at a house in the Wannsee residential area of ​​Berlin.

Minutes later a hunting lodge in Bad Lobenstein was raided, while officers stormed 30 properties Baden-Württemberg in addition to a car repair shop and a carpentry shop in the Ore Mountains of Saxony.

In October, the far-right Alternative for Germany party was celebrating a comeback after almost doubling its vote in a regional election.

