Protester arrested after egg thrown at King Charles during Luton walkabout

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault during a walkabout by King Charles.

An egg is believed to have been thrown in the direction of the monarch as he toured Luton town centre.

It is the second time in the past month that eggs have been thrown at the monarch.

In November, a man was detained after throwing eggs at the king and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, in York.

Bedfordshire Police said the suspect was in custody for questioning after being arrested in St George’s Square in Luton on Tuesday.

The king had been temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by his security staff shortly after arriving.

He then resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.

The incident comes as the UK royal family faces fresh drama over Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's Netflix docuseries which will be released on Thursday.

The second trailer for the “Netflix Global Event” was screened on Monday, with Prince Harry speaking of a “dirty game” involving the leaking and planting of stories by the royal family.

He also referenced “the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution,” and a “feeding frenzy”.

During his Luton visit, the king took a ride on the new cable-drawn Dart mass passenger transit system during the Luton visit.

He also visited Luton Town Hall and the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara during his trip to the Bedfordshire town.

Guests included representatives from the Ghana Society, Royal British Legion, Luton Town’s football academy, veterans and cadets.