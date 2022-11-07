Britain to spend half of foreign aid budget on domestic projects for migrants

Britain’s spiralling migrant crisis is on track to eat up almost half of the foreign aid budget as the record number of people arriving via illegal routes places unprecedented strain on the system.

The huge influx of boats crossing the Channel coupled with the cost of hospitality for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion will push the Treasury’s spending on UK immigration to as much as £3.5 billion.

By being considered part of Britain’s contribution to international development, the sum will make up around half of the foreign aid budget, The Times reported.

About 0.3 per cent of gross national income will be spent on projects overseas, less than the government’s target of 0.5 per cent.

Read more UK wants to revive bill of rights to curb migrant crossings

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said rules on foreign aid spending with regard to migrants in the UK have not changed.

Speaking to Times Radio on Monday, he said “more money” is being spent in that way. It had “always been the case” that some of the cash has been invested in migrants seeking a new home in Britain, he said.

“Actually, the rules on the way that foreign aid spending works are extremely strict,” he said.

“I used to be a development minister, so it was an area I knew a lot about at the time. It’s not something that ministers can change. It’s always been the case that expenditure — certain expenditure on, for example, migrants who come here — has always been included.

“So, there’s no change in rules. What we do know, of course, is that too many people have been making that incredibly perilous, dangerous journey across the Channel with smugglers. So, that has led to more money being spent in that way. But it’s not a change in the rules in any sense.”

The reductions to Britain's foreign aid budget affected the amount of cash allocated to overseas projects in places such as Afghanistan, Yemen, Ethiopia and the Palestinian Territories.

After the Taliban retook control of the Afghan capital in August 2021 the UK announced it would increase its aid to the nation.

But along with other western donors, the government's aim of funnelling cash to the crisis-hit nation has been disrupted by the Islamist extremists' grip on power.

Humanitarian aid groups have warned millions of Afghans face hunger due to one of the country's worst droughts in history, acute food shortages and a fractured health system.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the UN Cop27 summit on Monday to thrash out a new agreement to stem the flow of migrants travelling from France to the UK in small vessels.

The number of illegal crossings of the busy shipping lanes since the start of the year is nearing 40,000. This is the highest figure recorded since records began in 2018 and is significantly higher than in previous years. There were 28,526 people registered in 2021 while the number in 2020 was 8,404.

Dire conditions at the heaving Manston immigration facility in Kent have in recent weeks put Channel crossings in the spotlight.

Built to hold 1,600 passing through over a 24-hour period, the site has recently hosted as many as 4,000 men, women and children, some for weeks on end. Lack of hygiene has resulted in cases of diphtheria and scabies while frustration among detainees has led to unrest.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman claimed the UK’s asylum system is “broken” and illegal immigration is “out of control” as she defended the government’s treatment of migrants in the face of criticism.

Conservative MPs joined opposition lawmakers in hitting out at the Home Office’s handling of the crisis, which has left the system for dealing with asylum seekers and refugees bursting at the seams.

Ms Braverman stoked tensions by declaring there was an “invasion” of migrants on Britain's south-eastern coast.

Mr Shapps said the situation at Manston was “tipping into becoming an unofficial detention centre” when he served as home secretary for a six-day period last month.

He told BBC Breakfast that he was determined to ensure operations at the facility were kept in line with the law and he instituted changes by “both moving people out but also the running of the centre itself to ensure that it wasn’t a detention centre”.

“Those are decisions that I very quickly made,” he said. “Actually, the home secretary subsequently has continued to make the same changes to make sure that those numbers are brought down.”

In an interview with Sky News, Mr Shapps said he was advised Britain was “in danger” of breaking the law over its processing of migrants at Manston.

Asked why he was keen to move migrants into hotels while he was in the role, he said: “Simply that we’ve got to be careful not to break the law ourselves by detaining people who are able to be outside of that — well, it’s not a detention centre, but a processing centre at Manston.”

Migrants at the Manston site — in pictures