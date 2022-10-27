Northern Ireland set for fresh elections over post-Brexit impasse

Northern Ireland is on course for a second election this year after efforts by the UK government to resolve months of political stalemate over its post-Brexit status failed to secure a breakthrough.

On Thursday, Chris Heaton-Harris, Britain's Northern Ireland minister, was holding talks with the political parties in a fresh bid to get them to form a new executive.

If no agreement is reached by Friday, London will be legally required to call early elections for the devolved assembly in the volatile province.

Irish deputy premier Leo Varadkar said the situation is “regrettable”.

“I don’t know for sure what decision will be made by the Secretary of State,” he said.

“It is anticipated though that there will be fresh elections in Northern Ireland. It’s impossible to predict the outcome of an election.

“As things look today, the results will be much the same as it was in the last election, with no clear majority for unionist combined or nationalist combined. Probably Sinn Fein will have the largest party again.

“But you can never predict for sure what’s going to happen in any election. But I do regret that it is happening. It is happening because one party has decided not to participate, and that’s the DUP [Democratic Unionist Party].

“I think that’s very much regrettable. If that happens, we’ll deal with the situation as it develops.”

Mr Heaton-Harris spoke to party leaders in Belfast “to reiterate the importance of restoring the Northern Ireland executive”, a government statement said.

“If the executive is not formed by 28 October, I will call an election,” the minister said.

“Time is running out. People deserve an accountable devolved government.”

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since February, when the pro-UK DUP collapsed the executive over its staunch opposition to post-Brexit trade rules.

It wants the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol — agreed by London and Brussels as part of Britain's 2019 Brexit deal — overhauled or scrapped entirely. They say it weakens the province's place within the UK.

Many unionists also argue the pact is threatening the delicate balance of peace between the pro-Irish nationalist community and those in favour of continued union with Britain.

The Brexit measures — which effectively keep Northern Ireland in the European Union's single market and customs union — were agreed to avoid the return of a hard land border with the neighbouring Republic of Ireland, which remains an EU member.

Eliminating that hard border was a key strand of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

Pro-Irish party Sinn Fein scored a historic first electoral victory in May, further complicating efforts to restore power sharing.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said on Wednesday he had reiterated to Mr Heaton-Harris the need “to clear away the debris of the protocol”. An election would do little to resolve the standoff, he said.

“I don't think it helps us to get any quicker towards the solution that we need or to get the political institutions back up and running,” he said.

Sinn Fein leader Michelle O'Neill, who is set to become Northern Ireland's first minister if the executive can be restarted, renewed her call for the DUP to end its boycott.

“I appeal to those blocking an executive to work with the rest of us and put money into people's pockets,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

Britain's Conservative government, which has been wracked by turmoil and had three prime ministers in two months, has urged Brussels to revise the protocol and is passing contentious legislation to rip it up.

Britain has previously threatened to unilaterally modify the protocol.

That has sparked fears of a trade war and worsening relations with Europe, when the economic landscape is already gloomy.

On Wednesday, Northern Ireland's political impasse was discussed in a phone call between Irish premier Micheal Martin and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who only took office the previous day.

The two leaders “agreed on the vital importance of a strong relationship between the UK and Ireland”, Downing Street said.

On the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Sunak stressed that he would prefer “a negotiated outcome and hoped all parties would approach the current challenges with pragmatism and goodwill”, his office said.

The British premier tweeted that he discussed with Mr Martin “how the UK and Ireland as close neighbours and friends can work together in the coming months”.

He also spoke by phone to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said on Twitter that she hopes to find “joint solutions under the protocol … that will provide stability and predictability”.