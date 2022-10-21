Boris Johnson jetting back to UK as he considers bid to return as PM

Boris Johnson was one of the names buzzing around Westminster on Friday as supporters of the former prime minister tipped him for a comeback to British frontline politics.

Only six weeks after leaving No 10 Downing Street, the Tory firebrand is said to have cut short his Caribbean holiday to fly back to the UK to speak to MPs as he considers a potential run in the race to replace Liz Truss.

Will Walden, who previously served as Mr Johnson’s press secretary, told Sky News. that the man who departed office in September was working on an October come back. "I've spoken to someone that's spoken to him and he's on the way back. And clearly he's taking soundings," he said.

Mr Johnson's backers are arguing he is the only MP with a mandate from British voters to lead the country, having led the Tories to a landslide general election win in December 2019.

Mr Walden told LBC Radio that the calculation for Mr Johnson, who was prime minister from July 2019 to September 2022, “will not be what is in the national interest, it will be what’s in my interest”.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Mr Johnson was privately pressuring former chancellor Rishi Sunak to team up for a joint bid.

There are fears within Tory ranks that prolonged political upheaval could lead to an early general election, in which the party could be pummelled at the ballot box by Labour. The opposition party holds a 36-point lead in polls.

“If the Tories are serious about winning in 2024 and want to stop a general election before then, they need to revert to the guy with a mandate who is a seasoned campaigner,” an ally of Mr Johnson was quoted in The Daily Telegraph. "They need someone to take the fight to Labour."

However, another source told The Times that although Mr Johnson is preparing for a leadership bid he believes it may be too soon to make a Downing Street comeback.

Mr Johnson has already been publicly supported by over 50 Tory MPs, according to the Guido Fawkes website. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg on Friday became the first Cabinet member to come out in support of Mr Johnson, tweeting that it was "Boris or bust".

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office, told Channel 4 News that Mr Johnson was a “winner” and was “very successful” in Downing Street. “Boris Johnson is the person who could win us that next general election,” he said, as he urged MPs who may not like him to “compromise”.

Mr Clarke-Smith said his constituents had been “very, very clear” with him that they want to see Mr Johnson back in No 10.

Conservative MP Paul Bristow told Sky News he also had heard from his constituents that Mr Johnson — who also found popularity in Ukraine after taking a tough line against Russia over its invasion of its neighbour in February —was the best person for the job.

Mr Sunak has the most MPs publicly backing him to be prime minister, with more than 40. But his disloyalty to Mr Johnson while in No 11 is a major turn off to some Conservatives, particularly those on the right of the party.

He is expected to launch his second bid for No 10 on a platform of fiscal conservatism.

Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons, is another thought to be a possible contender in the contest. No MP has officially declare a run but that could change later on Friday.

The influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, which oversees the Conservative leadership contest, has said that to stand, each candidate must be backed by at least 100 MPs by lunchtime on Monday.

The winner will be determined by next Friday.