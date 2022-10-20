Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced her resignation as the UK's Prime Minister, saying she "cannot deliver her mandate" as leader.

Ms Truss said she would make way for a new prime minister after a mini-budget opened a £70bn black hole in the public finances and triggered a run on the pound.

"I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," she said.

There will now be a leadership election to be completed within the next week she said, after speaking to the leader of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, in No 10.

Her resignation came just a little over 24 hours after she told MPs she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.

Without a general election, the Conservatives will be on their third prime minister on the mandate won by Boris Johnson in December 2019.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer demanded an election “now” so that the nation can have “a chance at a fresh start”.

“The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern", he said.

“After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos. In the last few years, the Tories have set record-high taxation, trashed our institutions and created a cost-of-living crisis."

The pound lifted on Truss's announcement. Sterling shot up to $1.13 before the speech but gains were pared back slightly to stand at $1.126 after her resignation statement.

Ms Truss will be the shortest serving prime minister in British history. She has currently clocked up 45 days in the role – a long way behind the next shortest premiership, that of Tory statesman George Canning, who spent 118 full days as PM in 1827 before dying in office from ill health.

Ms Truss was to have overtaken this number of days on January 3, 2023.

But instead she will fall short by more than two months, with the next prime minister due to be elected within the next week.

While Sir Graham was in Downing St for more than an hour, Therese Coffey, the Deputy Prime Minister, arrived and Jake Berry, the chairman of the Conservative Party. Dominic Grieve, a former attorney general, said the situation had become untenable.

"It is anarchy and the Government will be paralysed and incapable of operation and at that point, bluntly, they owe a duty to the public to hand over to somebody who can govern, he said.

The announcement followed a day of chaos in Westminster on Wednesday in which:

- Her Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, departed in acrimonious circumstances, becoming the second senior Cabinet member to be ditched in less than a week.

- She faced humiliation at Prime Ministers' Questions as she was laughed at by MPs as she came under fire from opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, responding that she would not step down because she was "a fighter, not a quitter"·

- There was mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote, which Tory MPs had been told was a confidence vote

- Accusations of bullying and manhandling by senior MPs to force colleagues to vote with the government

- Confusion over whether the chief whip and deputy chief whip had quit

- A visibly upset Tory MP summed up the mood of the party by saying the events were "an absolute disgrace

