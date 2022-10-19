Sir Graham Brady, the rule maker who can break UK leader Liz Truss

Sir Graham Brady is a low-profile politician who can be the power that forces Liz Truss out of her job as prime minister.

As chairman of the 1922 Committee, he is in a position to deflect or amplify attacks on Ms Truss from backbench Conservative MPs.

According to current rules, there can be no challenge to an incoming leader for a year. But rules are made to be, if not broken, then rewritten or reinterpreted.

Sir Graham, the man in the eye of the storm, has seen three prime ministers leave office with varying degrees of help from him.

The MP for Altrincham and Sale West, near Manchester, has been chairman of the 1922 Committee since 2010 when David Cameron was prime minister.

In that time there have been votes of no confidence drawn up on two prime ministers — Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Questions over Ms May’s leadership largely revolved around her handling of Brexit negotiations with the EU.

Mr Johnson won the confidence vote but it left him politically wounded and he was soon out of office.

For Ms Truss to face an imminent vote, rules must be changed.

Normally, time would be on her side as a newly elected party leader because committee rules say there cannot be a challenge in the first year.

Expand Autoplay British Prime Minister Liz Truss is under growing pressure after an economic crisis in the country. Here, 'The National' takes a look at five candidates vying to replace her, including former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, above. PA

But the committee has the power to change its own rules, something it has done before, and there are ways she can be forced out.

After the budget U-turn and surrounding chaos, MPs are angry.

Under the existing rules, 15 per cent of the 356 Conservative MPs would need to write a letter requesting a confidence vote.

MPs could write to Sir Graham expressing a lack of confidence and demanding the rules be changed.

In that scenario, he may then tell the prime minister about the rebellion, a move that could persuade her to resign.

Sir Graham was a shadow minister during the party's time out of power but he has never had a ministerial post. In 2010, he was made chairman of the 1922 Committee.

He is 55 and married with two children and has largely stayed out of the greasy-pole climb to higher positions of power.

In May 2019, he resigned as committee chairman to consider a run for prime minister in the contest won by Mr Johnson.

Six weeks ago, Sir Graham announced that Ms Truss had won the party leadership contest and embraced her on stage.

Her future as prime minister could be shorter than anyone imagined.